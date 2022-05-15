Tigres del Licey and Toros del Este exchange players

The eastern bulls and the Licey Tigers made a transaction in which they exchanged outfielder Magneuris Sierra and infielder Marco Hernández.

For the Bulls, it is the fourth move they have made this offseason.

Hernández, 29, has a .255 career average in Dominican baseball in four seasons with the Blues, his best year being 2016 when he hit .286 with 4 homers and 16 RBIs.

“We haven’t seen the best of Marco due to injury issues, but right now he’s healthy, young and athletic and we’re confident he’ll be a great help in adding depth to our roster.”Raymond AbreuGeneral Manager East Bulls “

In Dominican baseball, the infielder has had double figures in RBIs in two of his four seasons and has Major League experience with the Boston Red Sox.

Hernández joins Robel García, Danny Santana and Rosell Herrera as players who have arrived via trade in the offseason.

On his side, Magneuris Sierra was a first pick for the Bulls in the 2016 Rookie Draw, in five seasons with the Romanense club he had an offensive line of .188/.237/.228 with 1 home run, 6 RBIs, 27 runs scored and 7 steals in 5 attempts during 87 games.