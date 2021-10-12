News

Timothée Chalamet, Dune star has been given advice that will infuriate cinecomic fans

Timothée Chalamet is undoubtedly the actor of the moment: the star of Call me by your name, Dunes and the next Willy Wonka ended up on the cover of Time and is considered one of the most important actors of the new generation, yet a passage of his interview will upset millions of fans.

Speaking of the secret of his success, Timothée revealed that someone advised him to avoid comic-book films. In the passage of the interview, the actor does not reveal who it was who told him but apparently he has a valid reason not to mention his name:

“One of my heroes – I can’t say who would kick me in the c ** or – hugged me and gave me some advice: no to hard drugs and no to superhero movies

In that same interview he cited as his models Jennifer Lawrence, Michael B. Jordan and Leonardo DiCaprio, but it is not clear herself talking about them (to exclude the actress who plays Mystica in the films of X-Men, probably). The star of Dunes however, it seems to take the side of Martin Scorsese and the director of the sci-fi film Denis Villeneuve, which recently called the Marvel cinecomics de film “copy and paste”. Timothée Chalamet seems to make it a matter of career, which projects to follow and which not, but his words seem to exclude his landing in a film Marvel or DC in the future.

In the interview, the actor was also asked to say a few words about Armie Hammer, co-star in the Luca Guadagnino at the center of sexual assault allegations. Timothée, however, has niche and has effectively avoided entering into the merits of the delicate question concerning the colleague:

“I understand why you’re asking me, but it’s a question that deserves a much broader conversation and I don’t want to give partial answers”

Photo: Elizabeth A. Villa / Getty Images

Source: Time

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


