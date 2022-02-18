Tinder scammer: how women deceived by him defend themselves – People – Culture

After the success of the documentary ‘The Tinder scammer’, The three affected women who were part of the production decided to raise funds to recover what they lost due to the deception to which they were subjected by Simon Leviev.

The money is being collected through the GoFundMe page, an American crowdfunding platform or crowdfunding which allows you to raise money.

According to the page, which shows the photos of the three affected that appear in the production: the Norwegian citizen Cecilie Fjellhøy, Swedish Pernilla Sjoholmy and Dutch Ayleen CharlotteOver $75,000 has already been raised.

According to the end of the documentary, what the Israeli justice ordered to pay simon leiev It is in the order of 47,000 dollars, that is, much more has already been raised.

The The goal of those affected is to reach $800,000a figure that is closer to what this man took from them through deceit.

Leviev’s tricks They range from showing himself as a young tycoon who lives in luxury, travels in private planes and stays in the most expensive hotels, to talk about threats and persecution against him and his friends.

The tragedy for these women began after making a “match” with Leviev in the application, excited to find a movie star, however, they ended up in debt, pointed out by Internet users and disappointed.

The authorities estimate that the deceived women were more than twenty and that the scams exceed 10 million dollars. Despite this, Leviev was seen on Tinder again until he came out. the Netflix documentary, thanks to which they restricted the use of the application.

Likewise, recently the ‘TMZ’ media indicated that one of the Israeli’s plans is to have his own reality show of dating and for this he has already hired a Hollywood manager.

