Tiredness, itching and indigestion could be caused by using this common antioxidant-rich supplement

In recent times, food supplements have gained more and more popularity. Advertising largely contributed to this, sometimes exaggerating. In fact, some of these were and are perceived by the public as miracle cures to lose weight or solve serious health problems. Certainly, however, it is true that the right supplements used in the right quantities can bring benefits. To be sure, however, as always, it is necessary to ask a doctor for a consultation, to adapt each change to our specific situation.

In fact, there have been some cases where dietary supplements seem to have caused inconvenience. For example, fatigue, itchiness and indigestion could be caused by using this common antioxidant-rich supplement described below. Let’s deepen the topic by discovering which supplement it is, what symptoms it could lead to and how to act if we find ourselves in this situation.

The yellow of one of the most popular supplements

The Ministry of Health has assessed having to withdraw from the market 19 different supplements, all based on the same ingredient. This is because there is a suspicion that it was these that caused 22 known cases of cholestatic hepatitis. This link has yet to be investigated. At the same time, when the people reported stopped taking these supplements, the problem gradually subsided, while those who started taking them again returned to the same situation.

The supplements in question are those based on turmeric. It is an oriental spice that has become very popular for its antioxidant properties. This means that turmeric is a valid ally to counteract free radicals. Although, contrary to popular opinion, there is no scientific evidence that this also helps with weight loss.

Experts speculate that this possible link between turmeric supplements and hepatitis is due to excessive doses or possible product contamination. In any case, it is well known that curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric, can cause liver toxicity. This happens by exceeding the dose suggested by the World Health Organization of 3 mg per kilo of our body weight, especially if this happens for a month or more.

Cholestatic hepatitis presents a whole series of symptoms which, however, are often so general as to slow down their detection. In fact, the first signs are tiredness and itching, but also pain in the right side of the abdomen and a suddenly yellowish color skin. We have reason to investigate whether lack of appetite, difficult digestion, fever, dark urine and light stools are added to these symptoms.

So, if we have been taking turmeric supplements for a long time and experience one or more of these symptoms, let’s not waste time going to our doctor for check-ups.

