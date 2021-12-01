TMW – Gasperini in the top 5 of the highest paid coaches in Serie A. Allegri and Mourinho at the top

tmw

“We have renewed Gian Piero Gasperini’s contract until 2024 with an option for another season”. This was said yesterday by Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi after the victory against Venice. The Grugliasco coach, at the helm of the Dea since 2016, is the real great protagonist of Atalanta’s years, the one who allowed the club to combine results and capital gains as never before in the history of the Nerazzurri club.

The Percassi family’s trust in Gasperini had therefore never been questioned and yesterday morning there was also time to sign a new agreement with slightly higher figures than the previous ones: Gasperini signed a contract worth around 3.5 million euros plus bonuses, linked to the qualification of the Orobica team in the European cups.

Where does it fit in Serie A? At the moment he is in fourth place in Serie A in the ranking of the highest paid coaches, overtaken by Stefano Pioli who just a few days ago signed a contract with Milan for 3.2 million euros plus bonuses. Leading the way are Max Allegri and José Mourinho, both with a net salary of 7 million euros per season, then Simone Inzaghi who signed a contract of 4 million per season in the summer. In sixth place, behind Pioli, there is Sarri who signed a 3 million euro contract with Lazio plus bonus, Spalletti earns slightly less at Napoli: 2.8 million euro net of fixed part.