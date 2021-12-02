TMW – The Fiorentina market is alive: summit for Nunez. Dream Berardi, forcing Ikoné

tmw

The Fiorentina market is coming to life these days. The confirmed news of a direct contact between the entourage of Agustin Alvarez del Penarol which also manages the interests of Darwin Nunez of Benfica and Nicolas Burdisso, purple executive. The first is a name that has followed Inter with interest in South America: versatile striker, important numbers at home, he is ready for the big leap. Soon, of course, to think about Dusan Vlahovic’s legacy on his shoulders, but it can be an important investment between present and future. Nunez’s speech is different, esteemed by the lily company and a name that is liked all over Europe: Borussia Dortmund, not surprisingly, considers it a hot name for the after Erling Braut Haaland.

Goodbye Vlahovic: but when?

Dusan Vlahovic remains out, so much so that the entourage saw Joe Barone two days ago: wall on the renewal, the player could however postpone the farewell to the summer. His priority at the moment remains Juventus which, after the capital increase, for June is not frightened by the maxi requests from Fiorentina of 70 million euros. The gigliati, however, would be better prepared to accept a proposal from one between Arsenal and Tottenham (even if the player remains interested in Manchester City as well as that of Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid). For January? At the moment the feeling is that the farewell is postponed to the summer but in front of a maxi offer, immediately, the cards could change.

Dream Berardi, forcing Ikoné

The dream for the outdoors is and remains Domenico Berardi of Sassuolo. The green-and-blacks ask for 30 million, the purples offer 20 million with 7 bonuses. Distance at the moment to be bridged, the fact that Sassuolo is yielding Jeremie Boga At Atalanta it could lead to Squinzi’s club not to start other players on the outside. Fiorentina hopes for the coup, meanwhile they are cautious by negotiating with insistence Jonathan Ikoné of Lille: he already has the yes of the player, details on the agreement with the French club are missing.