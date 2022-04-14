Digestion is a very delicate moment for the psychophysical health of our body. Ensuring regular and constant intestinal well-being should be the priority for all of us. Experts make this very clear to us: we should adopt methods to encourage it.

The first trick is methodical. Chew slowly trying to keep the stress out of the dining room. We maintain a balanced diet, avoiding fats and frying, too many spices and carbonated drinks. Better to drink water at room temperature and prefer low-fat cheeses. Moreover, we should not forget to take this herbal tea rich in benefits for a few days.

In addition to these general recommendations, there are some foods that have natural properties compatible with these needs. Staying them in your diet can really improve our well-being. So we discover the benefits and a recipe containing Belgian endive. Crunchy, rich in fiber, purifying and effective in combating constipation, meteorism and inflammation of the digestive system.

An ideal food

This vegetable has a list of benefits and properties that make it ideal for many. It would definitely improve intestinal transit: in fact it contains many soluble fibers and water. In addition, it involves a very low intake of calories, as well as increasing the sense of satiety.

It is low in sodium but rather rich in important vitamins such as A, C and those of group B, which would help the well-being of the cardiovascular system. In summary, this vegetable would have laxative effects (it would favor intestinal transit), purifying and diuretic effects. A series of systems and functions that cooperate in digestion will benefit from this. Finally, the diuretic action stimulates the function of the liver and kidneys. So we see a very simple recipe designed for those who are suffering from these ailments, namely rice with sautéed Belgian endive.

To combat constipation, meteorism and inflammation of the urinary tract we should include this tasty purifying vegetable more often in the diet.

Cut one Belgian endive per person into very thin strips. Let’s brown it with garlic and extra virgin olive oil (recently we took care of the survey that promoted the best oils for quality and affordable price). At the same time we boil the rice in the water in the vegetable broth, and once ready we add it to the pan together with the endive. We can then finish cooking by stirring with a teaspoon of grated cheese.

This recipe will be ideal for counteracting meteorisms and providing fiber to our intestine.

