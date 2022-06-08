To discover or enjoy again: five films in which Anne Hathaway demonstrates her talent

Secret in the mountain

In our country, this film is especially remembered because it meant an Oscar for Gustavo Santaolalla in the Best Original Music category. Secret in the mountain It won three Hollywood Academy Awards in 2006, out of a total of eight nominations, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry and Best Direction for Ang Lee. In the film set in the ’60s somewhere in Wyoming, Anne Hathaway’s appearances are more than important and key to the story’s dramatic weight. She is Lureen Newsome, a cowgirl, the wife of Jack Twist (played by Jake Gyllenhaal), the mother of her son, and heiress to a tractor factory that is a veritable business empire. She is beautiful, rich and spoiled by her father, she is cold and disinterested in her husband, who could never imagine that she is having an affair with another man (Ennis del Mar, the role played by the late Heath Ledger) . The film shows us the couple in their struggle to maintain the moral standards of their community. The actress fulfills her role with solvency, which meant her gateway to the big leagues.

The Devil Wears Prada

This is the film that definitively established Anne Hathaway. In a tandem formed by nothing more and nothing less than Meryl Streep, the young actress not only does not clash, but rather enhances the story and with total comfort in front of the camera. The script reviews in a comedic tone the struggles of egos and the superficiality, but the crudeness that surround the world of fashion. Based on the homonymous novel by journalist Lauren Weisberger, who was inspired by her own work experiences to develop it, it is a satire of the world of fashion in which Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep) plays the editor of the fictional magazine run away. From there he controls practically the entire fashion world, and one day Andrea Sachs (Anne Hathaway) will become his new assistant. Struggling to prove her talent, he will have to put up with the ruthless Miranda and her constant demands on her. What he thought was his dream job could mean his own path to the grave. An ideal film to see why Hathaway generates so much empathy with the public.

Super agent 86

One year after The Devil Wears Prada, they all wanted to have Hathaway in their ranks. But the actress knew that it was time to show her flexibility and she opted for a film that mixed action with comedy. Based on the successful television series of the same name from the ’60s created by Mel Brooks and Buck Henry, the interpreter put the body of the emblematic Agent 99 to collaborate with Steve Carell, in that iconic story that parodied spy movies and series , a lysergic mix between James Bond and Inspector Clouseau. The Hathaway and Carell pairing did well and the box office responded. In this 2008 remake of Control’s craziest agent in an eternal fight against the evil ones of Kaos, the direction is by Peter Segal and it has important participations such as Dwayne Johnson as Agent 23, Bill Murray as Agent 13 (a unmissable and great cameo), James Caan as President of the United States and Alan Arkin as the Chief. With all of them, in each interaction Anne Hathaway contributes the perfect quota of feminine humor to balance and that laughter always explodes.

Batman: The Dark Knight Rises

Catwoman, the Batman’s eternal rival, is the challenge Hathaway faces in this film. The cinematographic background for this emblematic character of the famous comic includes the interpretation of Michelle Pfeiffer in the second film of the superhero directed by Tim Burton, in 1992, and that of Halle Berry in 2004. But Anne Hathaway managed to give her own imprint to the role by forgetting previous. Among a cast that includes Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Tom Hardy, Morgan Freeman and Liam Neeson, the actress plays a Catwoman who is Batman’s most enduring love interest, with whom they develop a complex love-hate relationship. . Cunning thief, morally ambiguous, Hathaway softens those grim traits just enough with a flirtation and exchange of visions with the batman, which delighted the public and fans of the saga. For her role, the actress had to train in martial arts, spending long hours in the gym with rigorous strength and flexibility exercises in order to emulate the feline movements that were going to play her. She again exceeded expectations and overcame her self-imposed defiance.

The Miserables

When the French author, Victor Hugo, wrote the novel, in 1862, surely he did not imagine that the musical version of his story would be the one that would make him known to future generations and that this view of the French Revolution would have the importance and relevance that still has. As well as Anne Hathaway, who never imagined that this production would earn her an Oscar for best supporting actress. The idea of ​​making this film came from the producers at the commemorative concert for the 25th anniversary of The Miserables, in October 2010, on Broadway. And in 2012 it finally had its premiere on the big screen. With an exceptional reception from critics and audiences, the performance of Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman stood out above the others. The film also received other Academy statuettes and several Golden Globe and BAFTA awards. The film’s dream team is completed by Russell Crowe, Sacha Baron Cohen and Helena Bonham Carter, among others. A must for lovers of the genre.

