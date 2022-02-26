To the rhythm of Selena Gómez: Jessica Cediel conquers hearts on Instagram

Jesica Cediel once again confirmed all her beauty by sharing new multimedia content on social networks. The beautiful television presenter is one of the most active celebrities in virtual communities where she shares a lot of material from her day to day. Not for nothing the brunette already has almost nine million followers on the Instagram platform.

A few hours ago, Jessica He published a video on his official Instagram account that conquered a large part of his millions of followers. In them you can see the communicator displaying all her beauty in front of a large mirror. The television presenter wore a turquoise bikini with blue details. In addition, the media complemented her look with her loose hair and a delicate make-up.

