To the rhythm of Selena Gómez: Jessica Cediel conquers hearts on Instagram

Jesica Cediel once again confirmed all her beauty by sharing new multimedia content on social networks. The beautiful television presenter is one of the most active celebrities in virtual communities where she shares a lot of material from her day to day. Not for nothing the brunette already has almost nine million followers on the Instagram platform.

A few hours ago, Jessica He published a video on his official Instagram account that conquered a large part of his millions of followers. In them you can see the communicator displaying all her beauty in front of a large mirror. The television presenter wore a turquoise bikini with blue details. In addition, the media complemented her look with her loose hair and a delicate make-up.

“Dance me” and several different emojis was the simple and epigraph text that he chose Cediel as an epigraph to accompany his recent recording on the popular red camera.

Jessica Cediel He chose the song “Taki Taki” by the singers Ozuna, Cardi B and Selena Gómez, to accompany his viral video clip on the popular platform. This aforementioned hit is breaking it on the different music services, only on YouTube it has more than 2.2 billion views.

Source: Instagram Jessica Cediel

As expected, this publication, which has Mack Roesch’s ex-partner as its main single, was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 51 thousand hearts. In addition, the beautiful model received hundreds of comments from her fans, most of them praise and affection towards her splendid physical figure in her post.