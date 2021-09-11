Today’s Movies and Programs Saturday 11 September 2021

TV previews

Film Tonight on TV: Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, September 11: No Escape, The 25th Hour, Taj Mahal, Very strong, incredibly close. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: September 11th Special. The two hours that changed the world, Ricomincio da Rai 3, Una Vita, It’s just us – Sei come 6.

Film Tonight on TV Today Saturday 11 September 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, September 11: No escape, The 25th Hour, Taj Mahal, Very strong, incredibly close, Guilty of Innocence, The Way, A Mighty Heart – a big heart.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Italia 1 : Rob Letterman’s 2019 adventure, action, fantasy film, starring Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy, Suki Waterhouse, Rita Ora and the original voice of Ryan Reynolds.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: