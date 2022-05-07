Today’s popular birthday list for May 7, 2022 includes celebrities Brykken Mayer and Alexander Ludwig

Birthday wishes for Breckin Meyer, Alexander Ludwig and all other celebrities with today’s birthdays. Check out the slideshow below to see photos of celebrities turning a year older on May 7 and learn an interesting fact about each of them.

Celebrity birthdays on May 7, 2022

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 27: Brennan Brown, Golrokh Masaibe, Amy Heckerling and Odi Aloni attend the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival Awards Night at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 27, 2017 in New York City . (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for the Tribeca Film Festival)Getty ImagesTribeca Film Faith

Director Amy Heckerling turns 70

Fun fact: He had a small cameo in ‘Clueless’ during the wedding scene.

Take a look at 50 of the best movies directed by women

Alicia Silverstone, Donald Faison, right, and Brickin Meyer share day three during the Clueless Reunion panel at C2E2 at McCormick Place on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/Associated Press)Rob Grabowski/Invision/AFP

Actor Breckin Meyer turns 48

Fun fact: Speaking of ‘Clueless,’ Meyer appeared in the film as a guy named Travis.

Aidy Bryant arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at LA Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Comedian Eddie Bryant turns 35

Fun fact: he is originally from Phoenix, Arizona

Alexander Ludwig, left, and Stephen Amell arrive at the premiere of “Heels” on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press)Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Actor Alexander Ludwig, 30 years old

Fun fact: He appeared as an ace in ‘Heels.’

Take a look at other celebrities born in Canada.

Model Lily-Rose Depp attends the launch of Chanel No. 5 In The Snow at The Standard, High Line on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)Ivan Agostini/Invision/AP

Actress and model Lily-Rose Depp turns 23

Fun fact: daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis

Most famous people with birthdays today

Singer Thelma Houston is 79 years old. Actor Robin Strasser (“One Life to Live”, “Passions”) is 77 years old. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff (Starland vocal band) is 76. Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann is 76. Drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes He is 72) Actor Michael E. Nate (All My Children) is 63. The Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell is 61. Actress Traci Lords is 54. Actor Morocco Omari (“Empire”) is 52. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 51. Drummer Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys is 36. Actor Dylan Gelola (“Jennifer Falls,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 28 years old.

Other popular or historical birthdays on May 7

Robert Browning, poet

Pyotr Tchaikovsky, composer

Gary Cooper, actor

Eva Peron, First Lady of Argentina

Tim Russert, host of “Meet the Press”

