Today’s popular birthday list for May 7, 2022 includes celebrities Brykken Mayer and Alexander Ludwig
Birthday wishes for Breckin Meyer, Alexander Ludwig and all other celebrities with today’s birthdays. Check out the slideshow below to see photos of celebrities turning a year older on May 7 and learn an interesting fact about each of them.
Celebrity birthdays on May 7, 2022
Director Amy Heckerling turns 70
Fun fact: He had a small cameo in ‘Clueless’ during the wedding scene.
Take a look at 50 of the best movies directed by women
Actor Breckin Meyer turns 48
Fun fact: Speaking of ‘Clueless,’ Meyer appeared in the film as a guy named Travis.
Comedian Eddie Bryant turns 35
Fun fact: he is originally from Phoenix, Arizona
Actor Alexander Ludwig, 30 years old
Fun fact: He appeared as an ace in ‘Heels.’
Take a look at other celebrities born in Canada.
Actress and model Lily-Rose Depp turns 23
Fun fact: daughter of actor Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paradis
Most famous people with birthdays today
Singer Thelma Houston is 79 years old. Actor Robin Strasser (“One Life to Live”, “Passions”) is 77 years old. Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff (Starland vocal band) is 76. Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann is 76. Drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes He is 72) Actor Michael E. Nate (All My Children) is 63. The Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell is 61. Actress Traci Lords is 54. Actor Morocco Omari (“Empire”) is 52. Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 51. Drummer Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys is 36. Actor Dylan Gelola (“Jennifer Falls,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 28 years old.
Other popular or historical birthdays on May 7
Robert Browning, poet
Pyotr Tchaikovsky, composer
Gary Cooper, actor
Eva Peron, First Lady of Argentina
Tim Russert, host of “Meet the Press”
