Todi, all the stars in the cinema village for Paolo Genovese’s review

When it is said, close encounters. Of the third kind? More, one might say, with all due respect to Steven Spielberg. No aliens, but fine celebrities. This is the beauty of a film festival, gathering the beautiful world of filmmakers in an atmosphere of contagious sharing of art. Prestigious location, which offered the right and inspired beauty setting, is Todi, an enchanted village of millennial pride in Umbria. This is where the director Paolo Genovese successfully created (with the public, ça va sans dire) the first edition ofUmbria Cinema Festival 2021. And it is here that at the invitation of the maestro (accomplices, the team of the Municipality and the Umbria Film Commission) many stars met, with an exciting delegation away from the capital.

Todi, party star in the film village: celebrity parade for Paolo Genovese's review

And the thrill of those encounters “face to face” with the stars was the leitmotif of a review that has thrilled precisely for the atmosphere of amiable party. Race to the last selfie for Marco Giallini, involved in the honor committee of the event that awarded the film “Blue Eyes” by Michela Cescon. The beloved star, he even enjoyed singing (and dancing) with Marco Conidi And The Orchestraccia “Lella” (memorable song by Lando Fiorini) in a folk rock version, to the delight of the audience. No poses, but lots of jokes. Christian De Sica, protagonist of the stage with his show “An evening with friends”, gave a curtain of ironies and hugs with his friend Enrico Brignano, protagonist of the Gigi Proietti Award. Around the stage set up in the Piazza del Duomo, comings and goings of smiles, jokes, kisses and flashes, for a backstage of a thousand and one celebrities.

Paolo Ruffini (which in Todi has completed the shooting of the film by Francesco Albanese) who enjoyed taking selfies with Madalina Ghenea, very elegant and moving godmother of the exhibition (as well as one of the stars of the photographic exhibition “Shut Close your Eyes” Adolfo Franzò set up in the cloister of San Fortunato). Vittoria Puccini, splendidly glam in his ensembles of shirt and trousers, who toasted with Paolo Genovese between gourmet brunches and relais in the hills of Todi. Luca Barbarossa who improvised unscheduled mini-concerts in the Council Hall during the presentation of his book “Don’t miss anything”. And again, the contagious joy of Michela Andreozzi, hilarious in her monologue (“by profession I do the pink quota …”), arrived in Todi with Massimiliano Vado. Carolina Rey split the stage (and fun back and forth) with Tiberio Timperi. And between backstage and film screenings at the Eagle’s Nest (one of the most beautiful corners of Todi) it was easy to meet Marco Bocci And Michele Zarrillo. Strong emotions also with the poet writer Daniele Mencarelli who brought his latest novel “Always returning” to Todi, of which Genovese acquired the rights for a film. All that remains is to wait for the next edition of the festival.