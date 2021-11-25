Sports

Todt: “Verstappen reminds me of Raikkonen” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

Time for ‘heavy’ comparisons for Max Verstappen. After the statements by Ross Brawn, who even compared him to Michael Schumacher for his dedication in preparing for a Grand Prix, here is the compliment of another personality who made Ferrari history. In fact, the FIA ​​president Jean spoke about the Dutch Todt.

The number one of the Federation, whose mandate expires at the end of the year, sees another world champion in the Red Bull driver: “Max is a bit like Kimi Raikkonen. He’s very straightforward, very talented, they both have few interests, they focus on those and they are indifferent“, The Frenchman said to RaceFans. “Of course I also like Hamilton, whose longevity I admire. It is true that it is easier when you drive the best car for a long time. But Lewis has passion. I think the fact that he is so committed, even socially, is good. It doesn’t mean that I necessarily agree with the way he engages. But Lewis has his beliefs, expresses his opinions, and that’s why I respect him“.

This duel was not unexpected. The more stability of the rules, the less ‘room’ for a revolution there is, and then we could see how the engine suppliers were progressing year after year. In addition, both teams have very talented people in the construction of the frames and two exceptional pilots, blessed beyond measure by talent“, Concluded Todt. “If Hamilton can break the World Cup record of Schumacher? Good for him, at the moment there are still two with seven titles. And then a record can always be beaten“.

