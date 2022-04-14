Tokenization of real estate and sale of real estate with cryptocurrencies

In recent times, in the real estate segment, the tokenization of real estate gave much to talk about. This is a new trend that, in simple terms, consists of transforming a real estate asset into a token that is stored on the blockchain. Then, once it’s turned into a digital asset, it’s put up for sale. Also, in the real estate industry, there are already companies that create tokens that represent properties under construction, and put them up for sale to generate liquidity in that real estate project; and thus begin to raise capital to continue the work.

In this framework, according to an international survey carried out by Security Token Market, the capitalization of the tokenized real estate market amounted to USD 30,032 million in the United States.

Some believe that this also means a great opportunity for Latin America. For example, from Argentina, Álvaro Castro Burgueño, who is president of Che Token, a real estate company specializing in tokenization of real estate assets, expressed:

“In our country, as there is a great adoption of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, real estate tokenization already exists: Argentines choose to tokenize a property, pay in installments; or buy square meters in projects, by way of crowdfunding, to generate interest; and they can even access ‘well’ apartments”.

However, there are still doubts regarding security, the opportunities presented by this market and the keys to avoiding scams.

Training from the Argentine Real Estate Chamber

Since April 2021, the Argentine Real Estate Chamber (CIA) has been training developers, builders and real estate companies in the country so that they can accept payments in cryptocurrencies and be able to use digital money, trying to avoid friction and seeking transaction security.

For example, one option is that, instead of transferring the capital in cash, the investor can purchase a stable cryptocurrency pegged one-to-one to the US dollar such as USDT and DAI; and do the money transfer. As these are cryptocurrencies that always maintain the value of USD 1, there is no significant fluctuation and the amount is practically the same as if you were making the payment in cash or the transfer.

However, as it is a relatively new market, there are still people who are wary. For this reason, real estate agencies also accept mixed payments, that is, a part in cash and the remaining percentage in stable cryptocurrencies (stablecoins).

avoid scams

In this type of operation, you have to be careful -among other things- with certain computer viruses that alter the addresses of cryptocurrency wallets to steal funds. How does this work? A person copies the real estate cryptocurrency wallet address to their clipboard. When you paste that address into your account to make the transfer, the virus alters that code and pastes its own. The person unknowingly sends the money to a false address. To protect yourself from this, some recommend a good antivirus and always check that the address is correct.

