Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst upon completion of playing career

Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its top NFL analyst when his playing career ends.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Fox Chief Executive Lachlan Murdoch announced the news Tuesday during an earnings call. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will call the games alongside lead announcer Kevin Burkhardt and will also work as an “ambassador” for Fox with a focus on “customer and promotional initiatives.”

“We are delighted that Tom has agreed to join the Fox team and wish him all the best for the upcoming season,” said Murdoch.

Brady tweeted that he’s excited to join Fox, but noted that he still has “unfinished business” as a player.

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

Brady, 44, briefly retired earlier this offseason but announced last month that he had changed his mind and will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

Brady is the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards (84,520) and touchdown passes (624), and he led the league with a career-high 5,316 passing yards and 43 TDs in 2021, his second season with the Buccaneers.