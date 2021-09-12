Tom Cruise and the cockpit camera for real!

Top Gun 2: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski explained how he worked with Sony to place cameras directly inside a real military jet, along with Tom Cruise who drove it. The technique at the service of the story.

You can no longer wait for the release of Top Gun: Maverick, expected in our rooms on November 18? Entertain yourself with this amazing technical detail: the director Joseph Kosinski explained in a video of the YouTube channel Vsauce3 how they shot the spectacular sequences that we have already glimpsed in trailer, with Tom Cruise In the cockpit of his military jet. The surprise is not in the fact that Cruise actually drove his jet into the skies: we are used to the sacrifice and professional enthusiasm of Tom, who on principle does without stunts. The problem was rather how to slip a film camera (however modern, digital, and smaller than film cameras) into the narrow cockpit of an aircraft of that type. How did they do it?

Top Gun: Maverick: The New Official Italian Film Trailer – HD

Top Gun Maverick with Tom Cruise: how it was shot and the technology that made it possible

In the video Kosinski, who previously directed Cruise in Oblivion, explains that his engineering studies helped him: before he went to the cinema, he wanted to be an aerospace engineer. With his cinematographer Claudio Miranda, Oscar winner for Life of Pi, tapped a Sony’s experimental micro camera, the Rialto, an even more miniaturized version of the Venice already baptized long ago. The small size of the aircraft allowed the jet to be loaded with six Rialto chambers: four to frame the actor / pilot from different angles, two to film the outside of the plane.

Of course, explains Joseph Kosinski, that wasn’t possible directing from a distance an actor also engaged in driving a vehicle of that type, so a replica of the cockpit was built on the ground, where rehearse each scene meticulously, every acting movement. At that point the cast had to memorize the performance, then repeat it on their own in the skies! A very slow process, which sometimes required 16 hours of rehearsal and filming to bring home about forty seconds that could actually be used …

Be that as it may, in Top Gun Maverick so none of the footage of the actors in their cockpits was made in the studio in front of a green screen: Tom, Miles Teller and the rest of the team are really in the jets, in those moments captured by the cinema. On a big, maybe even a huge screen.

