Tom Cruise risks his life again in a new image of Mission: Impossible 7

Throughout his career, Tom Cruise has shown that there are no limits to the feats and physical prowess to which he submits in each of his films. With the recent delivery of Top Gun: Maverickthe actor confirmed that the aviation scenes were real and that the film’s actors had to undergo intensive training in order to film the sequences.

Similarly, in each of the deliveries of Mission Impossible, Cruise has shown that he is not afraid of anything. Whether it’s climbing the world’s tallest skyscraper in Dubai or hanging from the door of a plane, there’s no feat the actor doesn’t dare to do. And that is precisely what he will once again achieve in the next installments of the saga.

In the last hours, the director Christopher McQuarrie made one post on twitter to celebrate the 60 years of the protagonist of the successful action franchise. The director shared a picture of Tom Cruise hanging from a plane in mid-flight.

The image posted by McQuarrie on his Twitter account

Of course, hanging from an aircraft in mid-flight should not be a difficult task for Cruise, who for Mission Impossible 7 he also jumped off a cliff on a motorcycle and filmed a complex fight sequence on top of a high-speed train. Although it is not clear which movie this stunt corresponds to, we will surely see it on the big screen.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two They will be the final installments in the successful saga that will soon see Cruise fired as spy Ethan Hunt. Although the plot of each of the films is not yet known in detail, the first teaser trailer for Mission Impossible 7 anticipated the return of Hunt’s old nemesis, Eugene Kittridge, played once again by Henry Czerny.

Likewise, McQuarrie confirmed that Dead Reckoning – Part One will have an open ending, forcing fans to wait for the premiere of Dead Reckoning – Part Two to find out what will be the fate of Hunt and his team. The new installments of the story will feature the return of Ving Rhames, simon pegg, rebecca ferguson Y vanessa kirby. Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham, Esai Morales, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, and Cary Elwes also join.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is scheduled to premiere on July 14, 2023while Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two will be released June 28, 2024after suffering a fair number of delays during filming, with a pandemic in between.