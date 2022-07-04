Entertainment

Tom Cruise risks his life again in a new image of Mission: Impossible 7

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Throughout his career, Tom Cruise has shown that there are no limits to the feats and physical prowess to which he submits in each of his films. With the recent delivery of Top Gun: Maverickthe actor confirmed that the aviation scenes were real and that the film’s actors had to undergo intensive training in order to film the sequences.

Similarly, in each of the deliveries of Mission Impossible, Cruise has shown that he is not afraid of anything. Whether it’s climbing the world’s tallest skyscraper in Dubai or hanging from the door of a plane, there’s no feat the actor doesn’t dare to do. And that is precisely what he will once again achieve in the next installments of the saga.

Source link

Photo of James James15 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Related Articles

In a flash! From Jennifer Lawrence’s first family outing to lunch between Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone

4 mins ago

Celebrities speak out against the conflict in Ukraine

26 mins ago

Dakota Fanning to join Marvel in Fantastic Four

36 mins ago

Netflix releases for the month of July

47 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button