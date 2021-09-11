Tom Cruise sold the Colorado estate for $ 40 million -iO Donna

S.i find in a isolated area of ​​Colorado, on the top of a hill at the edge of a wood. But has all the comforts that every person could dream of for their home (even the thermal baths). And that’s why Tom Cruise, 59, selling his huge estate in Colorado managed to take home there a record figure of almost 40 million dollars. It seems a lot, it’s true, but if you look at the images in the gallery you will realize that it is worth them to the last penny.

Almost a thousand square meters for the Tom Cruise estate

The estate, cleverly designed and bordered on three sides by the National Forest, is surrounded by over 130 hectares of meadows and poplar groves maintained with care, and enjoys a Breath-taking view in the mountains of Colorado, overlooking about twenty surrounding hills.

The main body of the estate, of almost 930 sqm, comprehends four bedrooms And six bathrooms and features bleached cedar beams, dovetail joinery and native stone. It was designed to pay homage to the beauty of the surrounding nature (and it does very well!) And to the historical events that took place in this area.

Between the multimedia room and the spa area

Built by Fortenberry Construction, the house has all the comforts to entertain guests even on the dullest days: it has a multimedia room, an area for spa treatments, a broad office and two wood-burning fireplaces.

Heated stone patios surround the property, creating as intimate and private environments as possible live outdoors even in winter. The two fireplaces and the sensational views towards the panorama they seem to frame the hills and the snow-capped peaks as in a painting.

In addition to the main estate, there is also one adjacent house, of about 150 square meters, reserved for guests, which comprises three other bedrooms And three bathrooms, characterized by a great attention to detail.

Behind the deal is LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

To manage the negotiation with the new buyer was LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, part of the international network represented in Italy by Italy Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Managing a property like this, as rare as it is magnificent, in the majesty of Telluride, it was a unique opportunity, ”said Eric Lavey and Dan Dockray, agents of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty. “We are honored to have followed the negotiations for this exclusive mountain estate, designed and cared for to a level of perfection without equal “. Honored and even a little richer: even alone agency commissions on a house of this value they reach mind-boggling figures …

