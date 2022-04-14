Tom Cruise starred in this movie 17 years ago and it is based on a book; you can watch it on netflix

In June 2005, one of the most anticipated science fiction films was released, starring Tom Cruise and was based on one of the best science fiction books of all time. The success of the film was such that that year it dominated the box office around the world.

The film was directed by steven spielberg and had the same name as the book: War of the Worlds (War of the Worlds), which had a production cost of more than $132 millionbut managed to raise more $603 million during the time it was on display.

To carry out this production, the filmmaker kept almost everything a secret, even from the members of the team and the actors. While the filming was done in just 73 days, since most of the work was dedicated to special effects.

At the time, when interviewed Spielberg he stated that: “This film will continue to be talked about for years to come”, as he was confident in his work.

Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg chose between 3 projects

This duo had previously worked in Minority report (2002), so they already knew each other and were just waiting for something new to appear.

While Spielberg rolled along with Leonard DiCaprio in Catch Me If You Can (2002), Cruise she visited him on set and they talked about working together again. So the director just told Tom that he had three options for them to do a new movie together, but when it came out of his mouth “War of the WorldsThey both looked at each other and agreed.

“We looked at each other and the lights went on. As soon as I heard it, I was like, ‘Oh my God! War of the Worlds,’ absolutely.

“He’s such a smart and creative partner and brings such great ideas to the set that we just push each other. I love working with Tom Cruise,” the director said during an interview.

War of the worlds was recognized

As expected, the film caused some controversy, since it has a series of differences with the book of H. G. Wellswhich was first published in 1898 and was revolutionary at the time.

However, both Spielberg What Cruise they knew what they wanted and how they would get it. They understood that not everyone was going to like it, but they understood from the beginning that they had something big on their hands and so it was.

War of the Worlds earned three nominations for Oscar in the categories of Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Visual Effects, but lost everything to King Kongfrom Peter jackson.

Film critics and specialized sites like Rotten Tomatoes gave him a 75 percent approval rating, noting the performances of Tom Cruise, dakota Fanning Y Tim Robbins.

Without a doubt, this super production is a great recommendation to see any day of the week, in addition to being available on the platform Netflix.

