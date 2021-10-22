Tom Hanks sells his trailer: he used it on the sets of Forrest Gump, The Green Mile and other films

Tom Hanks is selling his personal trailer which he has used on sets of films such as Forrest Gump, The Green Mile and Philadelphia.

Tom Hanks decided to put in sale his caravan Airstream that has used on movie sets for more than 24 years: it will be sold at Bonham’s Quail Lodge auction, currently scheduled for August 13 in Carmel, California, and the estimated price is between US $ 150,000 and US $ 250,000.

The movie star bought the trailer in 1992, around the time he was preparing to star opposite Meg Ryan in Sleepless in Love. Hanks decided he wouldn’t spend another minute in one of the terrible caravans often found on sets and so he ordered the Airstream Model 34, customized to his specifications.

“I realized this in the days when movie sets moved slower“Hanks told Bonham Magazine.”I had spent too much time in ordinary caravans with ugly decorations and horribly uncomfortable furniture, so I decided to buy a brand new Airstream with an interior made to my preferences“.

Loading... Advertisements

Tom Hanks’ trailer, for much of his career, has become a true second home for the Oscar winner, following him on the sets of films such as Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, You’ve Got Mail, The Green Mile, He Was My Dad, Catch Me Try and The Circle in 2017.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1caYjAxnhGU