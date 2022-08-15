Tom Holland momentarily reappears on social networks and explains the reason for his absence

Tom Holland recognized the organization Stem4 for helping him with his mental health issues and said he hopes to see more young people speak up and find resources to help them with their own mental health issues with the apps he has available.

The protagonist of films like Uncharted: Off the Map Y Cherry explained that he supports Stem4 in part because “there’s a terrible stigma against mental health, and I know asking for help and seeking help is nothing to be ashamed of, but it’s much easier said than done.”

Tom Holland reappears on social networks and explains the reason for his absence

Finally, the actor told his followers that he was “going to disappear from Instagram again”, but thanked everyone for the love and support they have always shown him.

The meme of Tom and the Caifanes shirt is a photo from the set of ‘The crowded room’

Currently, Tom Holland acts and produces the series The Crowded Roomin which he plays the character of Danny Sullivan, and whose plot addresses, precisely, stories of people who have dealt with and learned to live with mental illness. The production will be available on Apple TV + in 2023.