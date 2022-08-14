Tom Holland Quits Social Media For This Good Reason

Tom Holland takes a break. In early 2022 he announced that he would be temporarily retiring from acting and is now doing so from social media. The actor is one of the international superstars of the moment and the last years of his working life have been the most intense since he donned the Spider-Man suit. A role that has given him worldwide recognition, but that has also it has taken a toll on his mental health. After reaching heightened levels of fame, the British actor is under a lot of pressure and decides to put his health ahead of his image. So he has made a decision: leave social networks and give yourself a well deserved rest of the world except for his family and his dear Zendaya.

Why is Tom Holland leaving social media?

We all need to unplug from time to time. But above all the celebrities, who are subjected to a continuous judgment of everything they do. The media, the fans, the brands… They all look at every step they take with a thousand eyes and some take a toll on reading comments on the networks constantly. This is The reason that led Tom Holland to disappear from Instagram during a season: “Hi, guys. I’ve been trying to make this video for an hour. It’s hard for me to say what I want to say after having acted for more than 10 years,” he begins by saying.

Tom Holland has a very important message for his fans: “I’m going to take a break from social media for a while. I find Instagram and Twitter too stimulating and overwhelming”, he assures. Having to be constantly up to date with what is happening and what is being said about his personal figure has tired him and he has decided to take charge of his life: “I have taken a step back and I have deleted the applications of my mobile“, bill.

This initiative has not been easy for him, but he knows that it is what he needs right now. On more than one occasion the actor has spoken that criticism on social media is “too harsh” for the youngest. And now it is Spider-Man himself who faces a new enemy: “When I read things about myself, I get overwhelmed and in the end everything is detrimental to my health,” he says. They are many famous people who support Tom Holland, like Justin Bieberwho also faced comments from users on the networks when announcing that he suffers from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt’s disease: “I love you, man”, he has written to him.

While Spider-Man is no longer our neighbor on Instagrammakes us a appeal to collaborate with various charities in which Tom Holland is present to give support and support to young people with mental health problems, since new technologies and, above all, social networks, have multiplied the cases of adolescents with depression, anxiety, anguish and suicidal wishes. A very serious issue that Tom Holland faces.