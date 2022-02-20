Tom Holland Reveals Zendaya Called ‘Uncharted’ ‘Ridiculous’

United States.- Zendaya and Tom Holland They are without a doubt the top couple. They recently went out together spider man, but they also have several separate projects. While she’s with the series premiere euphoriahe just released uncharted, which is based on the video game.

The film was released on February 17 and within the cast are Antonio Banderas and Mark Wahlberg. It is directed by Reuben Fleischer. Due to the promotion, Holland has given many interviews, one of the most recent was on Virgin Radio, where he discussed a thing his girlfriend told him.

He tried to explain a scene in this tape to her, but she called it “nonsense.” “There was a funny moment on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home, because we shot that right after we finished Uncharted. I was sitting with Zendaya trying to explain what it’s all about, and telling her there’s a moment where ‘he hits me a car falling out of a plane’ and she was like, ‘Wait, what? How the hell does that happen? This movie sounds ridiculous.’ I told her to wait and see it, it makes sense.”

However, within the action and fantasy genre, these scenes make sense. “It was incredibly difficult, but for all the right reasons. We wanted to create an action sequence that was impressive, that hadn’t really been seen before, and that meant we had to go above and beyond when it came to stunts.”