Tomorrow Milan-Liverpool, Klopp: “I’ll do some rotations. Salah? I can’t change them all”

Already qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League and certain of first place in the group, Liverpool are facing the away match in Milan with the strength of the table. Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have full points and their only real goal may be to close the group with a clear path. Opposite, AC Milan chasing an unexpected qualification. On the eve of the match, scheduled for tomorrow at 21 at San Siro, Jurgen Klopp speaks. All his words live on TMW.

Tomorrow he can rotate as many players as he wants, if he has earned it.

“Yes, clearly we need to make the players juggle, we will make some changes because we need to make fresh energy on the pitch to have a good match.”

Will Salah play?

“I can’t change them all, we will still have to put eleven players on the team. We’ll see, we also need to understand the situation, we need to get the players to turn around and make sure that the best team is on the pitch “.

Who will decide on Salah’s renewal?

“We are talking about it, as far as the extension of a contract is concerned, it is not done in a nutshell around a coffee. I can say a little on a public level, maybe his words in the interview in Arabic have been misinterpreted, but he is fine and I am happy. It takes time ”.

Don’t you think it’s essential to keep him?

“We will have to talk about it, things also happen spontaneously. Today we have many injuries, but it happens to everyone. I have to say that maybe Firmino and Mané have played a little less so far, there are many rotations we can do and Salah has shown some fantastic things in these seasons “.

Recovery in sight?

“I’m in the hands of the doctors, I can’t anticipate anything. I have to accept the decisions and what is the reality. We have players who are out of a few games, we need to understand how to best manage them. There are five changes, this is also useful for making the players rotate ”.

A question about Origi: the last round of the championship showed that he has a great team.

“It’s true, and you can only win with a fantastic team. It is not the first time that he takes the chestnuts out of the fire, we are happy with the team we have, the men we have. We are good together, we work well together, everyone respects their role and I think we have matured ”.

Managing those who play less is the hard part of your job, how hard is it to keep a balance?

“I don’t know if it’s the hardest thing in my job, but it’s one of the things a coach has to do. All footballers must feel indispensable to the club and this is part of my job. They have to train well, then it’s up to me to decide the owners and the substitutes “.

What level of mentality does someone like Origi show?

“Well, that’s one of his characteristics: he enters and scores, he makes the difference. His story says it, against Barcelona he entered at the right moment and scored. It’s part of his game, it’s a very positive thing and it’s an approach In addition, he has talent, there is little to say: he shoots right and left, he has technique, he is fast, he is strong in the box. He has the qualities you need to be part of Liverpool. ”

In the Africa Cup of Nations you will lose Salah and Mané.

“Let’s see what will happen in January”.

Being able to make important changes on the bench is a good thing for her and for the team.

“Yes, yes, of course. We have to train and play to the maximum, we could train more to play better but this is the context we have. We have to do the necessary things to face the game with the right intensity and this is what. many young players of quality, good prospects: we are very happy with this. We have several, tomorrow other young people will come with us: let’s see if they will play or not, but if they are with us it is because they have the qualities to play the football we want to play”.

Passion for her is everything. How much can the passion of a player like Ibra and a stadium like San Siro change compared to the first leg?

“Ibrahimovic is a great player. Ibra, Salah, San Siro? I can’t wait to play at San Siro, it’s the first time for me. It’s not the first time we’ve played against Ibra, it will be a match for great players.”

