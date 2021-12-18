Tonight on TV 19 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno, the game show Soliti Ignoti – Telethon Special with Amadeus. On Canale 5 the latest episode of the All Together Now music program with Michelle Hunziker.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 19 December 2021. Up Raitre the talk show What’s the weather like with Fabio Fazio. On Italy 1, Freedom – Beyond the border with Roberto Giacobbo.

Tonight on TV Sunday 19 December 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 20.35, the game show Soliti Ignoti – Telethon Special. Special episode of the game of identities that closes the fundraising of the Telethon Foundation. At the Theater of Victories Amadeus it hosts many celebrities, some in the guise of competitors, others in those of unknown persons. Any winnings from the Mysterious Relative game will be donated to charity as always.

On Raitre, at 20.00, the talk show What’s the weather like. Last episode of the year with the talk show of Fabio Fazio which closes 2021 with an excellent balance, among major international guests (above all, Lady Gaga And Quentin Tarantino) and listening to growth. Together with Luciana Littizzetto And Filippa Lagerback, Fazio greets the public and makes an appointment on January 9th.

Tonight on TV, Mediaset Programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Countercurrent – Early evening. Also in the last appointment of 2021, Veronica Gentili keeps the viewers company until late in the evening to address the issues that all of Italy is talking about with the help of its guests and exclusive services. In the foreground, almost superfluous to underline it, the concern for the increase in infections.

On Channel 5, at 21.40, the musical program All Together Now. Everything is ready for the grand final of the musical competition conducted by Michelle Hunziker. Tonight we will find out the name of the winner who will succeed in the Roll of honor a Gregorio Rega, Sonia Moscow And Cahayadi “Eki” Kam. Up for grabs 100,000 euros. The show will also be on air at Christmas in the new version “Kids“.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, Freedom – Beyond the border. Before 13 new episodes of the program Roberto Giacobbo. Among the novelties of this edition, the visits to particular museums such as that of curiosities, in San Marino. As always, at the center of “Freedom”There are high-impact reportages made with the most modern shooting techniques.

La7, Tv8, Nove

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the miniseries TUT – The fate of a pharaoh, with Ben Kingsley. The story of Tutankhamun’s rise to power and his arduous struggle to lead Egypt to glory. However, evil and manipulative advisors revolve around the pharaoh, including the grand vizier Ay.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the talent Family Food Fight Italy. Second appointment with the culinary talent he sees on the jury Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Lidia Bastianich and his son Joe. The competition sees six families competing for the victory and the prize of 100,000 euros.

On Nine, at 9.35 pm, the comedy show Aldo, Giovanni & Giacomo – Tel chi el telùn. 2nd and last part of the theatrical show of the comic trio Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo 1999. With them, on stage, Paolo Hendel, Marina Massironi, i Prickly pears, Raul Cremona, Corrado Guzzanti, Antonio Crow.

The films this evening on Sunday 19 December 2021

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 1964 comedy film, by Vittorio De Sica, Italian wedding, with Sophia Loren, Marcello Mastroianni. Filomena, tired of being the maid and lover of the rich Don Domenico, pretends to be dying to get married. The plan is uncovered and she enacts a new ruse.

On 20 Mediaset, at 21.00, the fantastic film of 1996, by Joe Pytka, Space Jam, with M. Jordan, B. Bunny. A gang of aliens must kidnap the Looney Tunes. To save himself, Bugs Bunny offers them a game of basketball: if he loses they will all go with them. But alongside the rabbit is the great Michael Jordan.

On Iris, at 21.00, the historical film of 1951, by Mervyn LeRoy, Quo vadis? with Robert Taylor. Returning from Gaul, the Roman patrician Marco Vinicio falls in love with the beautiful Christian Licia. But, before realizing their dream of love, they have to contend with the cruel emperor Nero.

On Paramount Network, at 9.10 pm, the 2005 comedy film, by Mark S. Waters, If only it were real, with Reese Witherspoon. In San Francisco, David moves into an apartment where he runs into a young woman who claims to be the owner. Soon the man realizes that it is a ghost.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1974 comedy film, by Lina Wertmuller, Overwhelmed by an unusual fate in the blue sea of ​​August, with Mariangela Melato, Giancarlo Giannini. During a cruise, a sailor must submit to the whims of the mistress. When the yacht is shipwrecked on a desert island, he takes his revenge.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 19th December 2021, movies on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the 2016 action film, by Dennis Gansel, Mechanic: Resurrection, with Jason Statham. Former assassin Arthur Bishop thought he had put his criminal life behind him. But when his archenemy tries to steal the love of his life, Bishop is back in action.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the biographical film of 2020, by Michael Almereyda, Tesla, with Ethan Hawke, Eve Hewson. The genius Nikola Tesla fights to complete his revolutionary electrical system. But he will face many challenges, including rivalry with fellow inventor Thomas Edison.