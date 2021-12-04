Tonight on TV 5 December 2021, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno, the biographical fiction Carla, based on the life of Carla Fracci, with Alessandra Mastronardi. On Channel 5 All Together Now conducted by Michelle Hunziker.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 5 December 2021. Up Raitre the talk show What’s the weather like conducted by Fabio Fazio. On Nine, the comedy show The Courts, with Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo.

Tonight on TV Sunday 5 December 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, the biographical fiction of Emanuele Imbucci, Carla, with Alessandra Mastronardi. Milan, 1970. Carla Fracci (Alessandra Mastronardi) is a world famous dancer. The friend Rudolf Nureyev proposes to bring back on stage with him, at La Scala, The Nutcracker from Tchaikovsky. Between one test and the next, images of the life and extraordinary career of the Fracci.

On Raitre, at 20.00, the talk show What’s the weather like. Also tonight in the talk hosted by Fabio Fazio with Filippa Lagerback And Luciana Littizzetto ample space will be given to the world of culture, politics, sport and entertainment. Also, the virologist Roberto Burioni he will hold a new lecture on the epidemiological situation in our country.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Nove programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Upstream First Evening. Veronica Gentili animates as usual the first Sunday evening of Network 4 with its in-depth analysis, which will stop for a short break after the episode on 19 December. To the attention of the presenter and her guests, the new executive measures Dragons on vaccinations and Green Pass.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the musical program All Together Now. The lively musical competition led by Michelle Hunziker. For the second consecutive year Anna Tatangelo sits on the jury with J-Ax, Rita Pavone And Francesco Renga. The singer from Sora (Frosinone) leads the Saturday afternoon on Channel 5 the docu-reality “Scenes from a wedding“.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, Atlantis. The program formula of Andrea Purgatori it has always been in balance between actuality and historical depth. Also tonight the journalist tackles issues of yesterday and today with the help of exclusive images and rare period films.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the reality show Masterchef Italy. Final appointment with the 10th season of the talent. Bruno Barbieri, Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Giorgio Locatelli proclaim the winner among the 4 aspiring chefs who reached the semifinal: Antonio, Irene, Monir And Francesco Aquila.

On Nine, at 9.35 pm, the comedy show The Courts. After the two unpublished, from tonight and for six weeks we see the complete overview of the shows of Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo. It starts with “The Courts“Of 1995; with them on stage we also find Marina Massironi.

The films this evening on Sunday 5 December 2021

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the science fiction film of 2013, by Joseph Kosinski, Oblivion, with Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, Andrea Riseborough. 2077: After a nuclear war against aliens, the Earth is almost completely deserted. Among the few humans left is Jack Harper (Tom Cruise), which has the task of recovering the last vital resources. Everything gets complicated when he saves Julia (Olga Kurylenko), a mysterious woman crashed with a spacecraft.

On 20 Mediaset, at 9.00 pm, the 2016 action film, by Shane Black, The Nice Guys, with Ryan Gosling, Russell Crowe. Private investigator Holland March and unscrupulous detective Jackson Healy team up to track down a missing girl and investigate the murder of a porn star.

On Iris, at 21.00, the historical film of 1960, by Stanley Kubrick, Spartacus, with Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier. Rome, 73 BC. Tired of the abuses suffered, the gladiator Spartacus incites his companions to revolt. After gathering an army of 60,000 men, he marches to freedom.

On Paramount Network, at 21.10, the 1967 comedy film, by Gene Saks, Barefoot in the Park, with Jane Fonda, Robert Redford. New York. Newlyweds Paul and Corie Bratter start bickering right after their honeymoon. The fault of his excessive pedantry and his too meddlesome mother-in-law.

Tonight on TV on Sunday 5 December, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the 2020 comedy film, by Michel Hazanavicius, Prince forgotten, with Omar Sy Keyla Fala. Dijbi’s life revolves around his daughter Sofia: every evening he tells her a fairy tale where he is Prince Charming. But when Sofia enters adolescence everything seems to change.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the biographical film of 2020, by Francis Lee, Ammonite – Above a wave of the sea, with Kate Winslet. 1840. Paleontologist Mary agrees to take care of Charlotte, the melancholy wife of a scholar. A love story is born between the two that will challenge any social convention.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 2005 science fiction film, by Michael Bay, The Island, with Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. 1019. After an ecological disaster that has devastated the Earth, Lincoln and Jordan discover that they are clones of rich men to whom they will supply organs in case of need.

On Sky Cinema Suspense, at 9.00 pm, the 2007 drama film, by Ben Affleck, Gone Baby Gone, with Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Boston. A four-year-old girl is kidnapped. The little girl’s uncles hire Patrick Kenzie and his girlfriend, private detectives, to help the police find her.