Tonight on TV on Monday 22 November, programs, films, Rai, Mediaset, Sky

On Raiuno, the new fiction Blanca with Maria Chiara Giannetta. On Rete 4, news with Quarta Repubblica, a program conducted by Nicola Porro

Tonight on TV on Monday 22 November 2021. Raitre proposes the news with Report, program led by Siegfried Ranucci. On Channel 5, the reality show Big Brother Vip with Alfonso Signorini.

Tonight on TV on Monday 22 November 2021, Rai

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the fiction Blanca, with Maria Chiara Giannetta, Giuseppe Zeno. Title of tonight’s episode: Without Eyes. The Genoese commissioner of San Teodoro is turned upside down by the arrival of Blanca (Maria Chiara Giannetta), a blind young woman who has thus fulfilled her childhood dream: to become a police consultant. His first case is the murder of a woman found under the former Ponte Morandi.

On Raidue, at 21.20, the program Under the volcano. The bay of Naples has been known since ancient times for its lively volcanic activity. It is the most famous and most dangerous volcanic system in the world. There are three volcanoes: the most famous, Vesuvius, Ischia and Campi Flegrei. Let’s find out how volcanic activity works, but also how it affects people’s lives.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Report. The controversy sparked by the investigation into the third dose of the vaccine, broadcast on November 1st, continues to thrill the public following the program conducted by Siegfried Ranucci. The journalist just recently said that he has been under guard 24 hours a day since mid-August.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the talk show No sleep. Massimo Bernardini proposes an episode dedicated to the comparison between styles and generations of Italian pop-rock. The protagonists are the eclectic musician and producer Vittorio Cosma and the songwriter Vasco Brondi performing live.

Mediaset, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with Fourth Republic. A new wave of infections from Covid 19 threatens the country and mainly affects the unvaccinated. Yet the anti-Green Pass protests continue. He is also dealing with this surreal situation and much more tonight Nicola Porro with the contribution of exclusive surveys and numerous guests.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the reality show Big Brother Vip. This sixth edition of the reality show will be remembered for the big surprises. Never before have the competitors of the House received unexpected gifts like this year: they were able to see their loved ones. While Giucas Casella met the beloved dog Nina. To keep the strings of everything, in the studio, Alfonso Signorini.

On Nine, at 21.25, the reality show Little Big Italy. Tonight’s episode is set in Marseille where Francesco Panella leads us to discover the best Italian cuisine in the city. Up for grabs for the winning competitor is a bonus card valid for one year to eat in his favorite restaurant.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the docu-reality Too Large. George is a kindergarten teacher who weighs around 300 pounds. The man is determined to lose weight in order to win back his ex-girlfriend. But as he tries hard, he discovers what he misses most to be successful.

The films tonight on Monday 22 November 2021

On Rai Movie, at 21.10, the 2017 western film, by Scott Cooper, Hostiles – Hostiles, with Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike. In 1892, Captain Blockere is to escort a dying Cheyenne chief and his family to their native land. During the journey, the prisoners face threats and dangers.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the spy film of 2014, by Kenneth Branagh, Jack Ryan – The initiation, with Chris Pine, Keira Knightley. Jack Ryan (Chris Pine) is a young financial analyst who works undercover in Moscow for the CIA. When he discovers that his boss, Viktor Cherevin (Kenneth Branagh), is involved in a plot against the United States, decides to face it, even at the cost of endangering his life.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the fantastic film of 2013, by Marc Webb, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Electro power, with Andrew Garfield. Two new, dangerous enemies threaten the city and Spider-Man. They are Electro, who has the power to control electricity, and Harry Osborne, Peter Parker’s ex-friend.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the 2006 drama film, by Gabriele Muccino, The pursuit of happiness, with Jaden Smith, Will Smith. San Francisco, 1980s. Salesman Chris Gardner is left overnight without a job and with little five-year-old Jaden to look after. He will look for a way to get back up.

On La5, at 9.10 pm, the 2004 drama film, by Nick Cassavetes, The pages of our life, with Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling. In a retirement home, an old man reads pages from an old diary to a woman with no memory. It is the love story between the worker Noah and the rich Allie.

Tonight on TV on Monday 22 November, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the 2021 action film, by J. Carnahan, Copshop – Clash a fire, with Gerard Butler. To escape Bob, the hitman who hunts him, con man Teddy is arrested by an inexperienced agent and locked up in an isolated police station. But prison won’t be able to protect him for long.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the 2016 drama film, by Michael Grandage, Genius, with Jude Law, Colin Firth. Thomas Wolfe is a giant of literature; Max Perkins is a famous and well-regarded editor. A complex and lasting friendship is established between the two that will change the lives of both.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.00 pm, the 2005 animated film, by Mike Johnson, Tim Burton, The Corpse Bride. Europe, 19th century. The pianist Victor slips, without realizing it, an engagement ring on the finger of a woman’s skeleton. This awakens and leads him to the world beyond.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 9.00 pm, the 2007 western film, by James Mangold, That train for Yuma, with Russell Crowe. To rescue his family from poverty, Civil War veteran Dan Evans offers himself to a difficult assignment: escorting the bandit Ben Wade to the train that will take him to jail.