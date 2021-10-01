News

Tonight on TV: the films not to be missed on Friday 1 October 2021

Directed by Jon Turteltaub. A Film with Michael Douglas, Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, Kevin Kline, Mary Steenburgen, Romany Malco, Jerry Ferrara, Roger Bart, Ric Reitz, Dane Davenport. Comedy genre – USA, 2013.

Billy, Paddy, Sam and Archie are inseparable friends in America one step away from the sixties. Together they form the Flatbush Four, a group of carefree kids who photograph themselves in passport size and back up against the bullies on duty. Fifty-eight years later, displaced in various cities in the States, they decide to meet in Las Vegas to celebrate the bachelor party of Billy, a seventy-year-old with a jaunty girlfriend and villa in Malibu. Dyed and tanned, Billy hides behind a dazzling smile and an upcoming marriage, of which he is not fully convinced. To confuse him more are Diana, a ‘mature’ singer with a persuasive voice and thoughts, and Paddy, the friend with whom he has had an unfinished business for too long. Assisting him is Sam, a bored husband looking for stimulation, and Archie, a full-time grandfather who survived a heart attack. More reserved and indulgent, Sam and Archie try to normalize the conflicted relationship between Billy and Paddy, the inconsolable widower of a beloved wife. Between Red Bull vodka, cards, betting and gambling, the Flatbush Four will team up again against life that passes too quickly.

