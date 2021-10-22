News

Tonight on TV: the films not to be missed on Friday 22 October 2021

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Directed by Keith Parmer. A Film with Mikaela Katrina, Rachel Ann Mullins, Ashley Sutton, Travis Johns, Jenny Stumme, Wanda Colon, Kelly King, Ellen Gerstein, Robert Zachar, Leah Shaw, Woody Naismith, Nikola Kent, Arthur Trace, John Dauer, Adam LaCoste, Josh Henderson, Aly French, Jason Weary, Dandan Adelyne Liu, Ice Aysun Leidl, Tokala Black Elk. Original title: Swelter. Thriller genre – USA, 2014.

The film tells the story of the most famous robbery in the history of Las Vegas. Five men, nicknamed the Rat Pack, hit the Luxor Casino for over $ 100 million. Four men are soon captured, while one (Van Damme) narrowly escapes. Ten years later, after dynamiting their way out of a maximum-security prison, the four members of the Rat Pack who had been jailed set out on the trail of their former accomplice and the remaining ten million in stolen cash. . The tracks lead them to a dying desert town less than a hundred miles from their crime scene, where they discover that their ex-partner isn’t the man he once was … he’s become a law-abiding sheriff, with no memory of his past. The sheriff must now dig up his violent past in order to protect all that he holds most dear.

Loading...
Advertisements

GO TO THE COMPLETE CARD


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

713
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
671
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
555
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
494
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
460
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
386
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
349
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
303
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
301
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
272
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top