Tonight on TV: the films not to be missed on Friday 22 October 2021

Directed by Keith Parmer. A Film with Mikaela Katrina, Rachel Ann Mullins, Ashley Sutton, Travis Johns, Jenny Stumme, Wanda Colon, Kelly King, Ellen Gerstein, Robert Zachar, Leah Shaw, Woody Naismith, Nikola Kent, Arthur Trace, John Dauer, Adam LaCoste, Josh Henderson, Aly French, Jason Weary, Dandan Adelyne Liu, Ice Aysun Leidl, Tokala Black Elk. Original title: Swelter. Thriller genre – USA, 2014.

The film tells the story of the most famous robbery in the history of Las Vegas. Five men, nicknamed the Rat Pack, hit the Luxor Casino for over $ 100 million. Four men are soon captured, while one (Van Damme) narrowly escapes. Ten years later, after dynamiting their way out of a maximum-security prison, the four members of the Rat Pack who had been jailed set out on the trail of their former accomplice and the remaining ten million in stolen cash. . The tracks lead them to a dying desert town less than a hundred miles from their crime scene, where they discover that their ex-partner isn’t the man he once was … he’s become a law-abiding sheriff, with no memory of his past. The sheriff must now dig up his violent past in order to protect all that he holds most dear.

