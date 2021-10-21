News

Tonight on TV, today Thursday 21 October on Canale 5 «Fast & Furious

Tonight on TV, Thursday 21 October, will air on Channel 5 at 21:21 the movie Fast & Furious – Hobbs & Shaw of the 2019. Third feature film directed by the American director and actor David Leitch. Among the protagonists Idris Elba, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

The plot

After 8 episodes and stellar collections, Fast & Furious come back with Hobbs and Shaw, an isolated episode starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The two actors return to take on the role of Luke Hobbs, the mammoth veteran of the US police department, and Deckard Shaw, an outcast outlaw and former British Army elite agent. As aficionados of the saga well know, the relationship between the two has always been based on provocations and clashes, in an attempt to eliminate each other. This time around, however, the two bitter enemies will have to join forces to face Brixton, a cybernetically and genetically enhanced anarchist played by Idris Elba. The latter finds himself in possession of a biological threat that could alter mankind forever. To thicken the plot there will also be Vanessa Kirby, in the role of the brilliant and fearless MI6 agent and sister of Shaw.

Curiosity

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart participate in the film with a cameo, respectively in the roles of a CIA agent and a US Air Marshal. Director Initially the director considered was Shane Black, but in January 2018 David Leitch was officially hired.

Filming on the film, which began on 10 September 2018 in London, then continued between Atlanta, Hawaii, Glasgow and North Yorkshire, and ended in February 2019. Additional filming is carried out in May 2019. The film’s budget was $ 200 million

