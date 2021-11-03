Tonight on TV Wednesday 3 November 2021, film, Rai, Mediaset, La7, Sky

On Raidue, the fiction Il cacciatore 3 with Francesco Montanari. On Canale 5 the fiction Story of a respectable family, with Giuseppe Zeno and Simona Cavallari.

Tonight on tv Wednesday 3 November 2021. Up Raitre, current events with Who has seen? conducted by Federica Sciarelli. On La7, current events with It is not The Arena conducted by Massimo Giletti.

Tonight on tv Wednesday 3 November 2021, Rai

On Raidue, at 21.20, the fiction The hunter 3. Also tonight two episodes: the first is entitled, Hello enemy. Xavier (Francesco Montanari) and Nicola Calipari discover traces of the fugitive Pasquale Cuntrera in Fuengirola. The two magistrates leave immediately for Spain and so Xavier finds after a long time this freedom that is no longer granted to him in Sicily. To follow, the second episode, Wait up. Saverio and his team intercept a conversation thanks to which they discover that Bernardo Provenzano will have to be operated on urgently. It is the perfect opportunity to make a historic arrest.

On Raitre, at 21.20, the news with Who has seen? New appointment with the program, led by Federica Sciarelli, which deals with cases of disappearance and unsolved mysteries. Among other things, we return to the case of Cristina Golinucci, who was 21 when in 1992 he disappeared from his home in Cesena: that day he had an appointment with his spiritual father.

On Rai 5, at 9.15 pm, the musical program Muti tries Aida. Riccardo Muti guides the audience to discover the background of theAida from Giuseppe Verdi. Tonight the first two episodes (eight are planned), during which the maestro investigates the key themes and moments of Verdi’s drama.

Mediaset, La7, Tv8, Nove, Real Time programs

On Network 4, at 21.20, the news with White Zone. Leaving the government, as the ally seems to suggest Giorgia Meloni of Brothers of Italy, or remain in the executive? The debate on the next moves of the leader of the League Matteo Salvini is one of the hotspots of the lineup proposed tonight by Giuseppe Brindisi to its guests and viewers.

On Channel 5, at 21.20, the first episode of the fiction Story of a decent family. Bari, 1985: Maria, daughter of the honest fisherman Antonio De Santis (Giuseppe Zeno) and Teresa (Simona Cavallari), since she was a child she attended Michele Straziota, the youngest son of a criminal family. The two young people love each other to the point of challenging their respective parents and running away.

On Italy 1, at 21.20, the comedy show Honolulu. Last appointment with the show of Fatima Trotta And Francesco Mandelli, flanked by PanPers. Among the comedians on stage there are also Andrea Di Marco And Alessandro Bianchi, two former members of the Rotten Horses, the Genoese comedy group to which they were also part Luca Bizzarri And Paolo Kessisoglu.

On La7, at 9.15 pm, the news with It is not The Arena. In the study of Massimo Giletti, between scoop, face to face and polemical invectives, current events are reviewed with an unmistakable style. Spotlight on the controversy over the Green Pass and on the tensions in the center-right.

On Tv8, at 9.30 pm, the talent X Factor. Before joining this talent instead of Alexander Cattelan, Ludovico Tersigni he has acted in films, web and TV series. Tonight we see him conducting the first live.

On Nine, at 21.25, the talk show Agreements & Disagreements. New appointment with the talk conducted by Andrea Scanzi And Luca Sommi. Two guests are ready to discuss with the conductors on the most delicate and controversial issues of the moment such as the use of the Green Pass in the workplace.

On Real Time, at 21.25, the reality show Beauty Bus. Those who want to redo their look and are not afraid of a too eccentric style, can trust without delay in the hands of Federico Fashion Style. The famous hair stylist travels around Italy with his bus transformed into a salon, ready to please everyone.

The films tonight on Wednesday 3 November 2021

On Raiuno, at 21.25, the 2018 drama film, by David Lowery, Old Man & The Gun, with Robert Redford, Sissy Spacek, Casey Affleck. The true story of Forrest Tucker (Robert Redford), a truly out of the ordinary criminal: over the course of his long “career“In fact, not only has he robbed dozens of banks without ever using a weapon, but he has managed to escape from prison 17 times, the last of which at the age of 70.

On Iris, at 9.00 pm, the thriller film of 2010, by Martin Scorsese, Shutter Island, with Leonardo Dicaprio. Officer Teddy Daniels must find a missing patient from the Shutter Island Psychiatric Hospital. But a hurricane hits the island, complicating the situation.

On Cine34, at 9.00 pm, the 1975 comedy film, by Luciano Salce, Duck with orange, with Ugo Tognazzi, Monica Vitti. Lisa and Livio, spouses in crisis, confess their mutual escapades. When she accepts the court of a young and rich foreigner, her husband first decides to take revenge, then …

Tonight on tv Wednesday 3 November 2021, the films on Sky

On Sky Cinema One, at 9.15 pm, the comedy film of 2013, by Sidney Sibilia, I stop when I want, with Edoardo Leo. Researcher Pietro Zinni loses his job due to university cuts. To survive he decides to form a criminal gang, recruiting some former colleagues.

On Sky Cinema Due, at 9.15 pm, the biographical film of 2016, by Philippe Falardeau, The Bleeder – The story of the real Rocky Balboa, with Liev Schreiber. The history of the boxer Chuck Wepner: in 1975 he found himself challenging the great Muhammad Ali for the world heavyweight title. He managed to hold out for 15 rounds.

On Sky Cinema Family, at 9.00 pm, the 1995 comedy film, by Chris Noonan, Babe – Piglet courageous. Piglet Babe is raised on a farm by Fly and Rex, a pair of sheepdogs, and learns how to look after sheep very well. In this way he will be able to avoid a bad end.

On Sky Cinema Action, at 21.00, the spy film of 2015, by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: impossible – Rogue nation, with Tom Cruise. The CIA shut down Ethan Hunt’s division. Although wanted, the agent and his team try to defeat the “union”, the terrorist organization responsible for their misfortunes.