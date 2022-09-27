Top 10 richest sportswear brands in the world

Sportswear brands are some of the most popular and profitable franchises in the world, not least because sports are such an important part of people’s lives.

Whether you’re a fan of traditional sports like football or basketball, or play it recreationally, on or off the track, there are a number of sports brands that supply apparel and accessories. for individuals and teams.

This industry, which represents several billion dollars, is one of the most important in the world market. It enjoys incredible popularity and even forms global communities all over the world.

Here are the 10 richest sportswear brands in the world:

Nike

The name needs no introduction, as the brand’s popularity and identity speaks for itself.

Nike is arguably one of the most iconic sportswear brands of all time and boasts over 205 million followers on social media. It is not difficult to understand why. According to reports, the American sportswear giant achieved revenue of around $17.36 billion in 2021.

Each year, it is estimated that they have made over $27 million in sales just from athletic shoes, their main product. She may not be number one in terms of earnings, but she will always be at the top of her game.

Nike is home to some of the biggest sports stars in the world, including NBA stars Le Bron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, PSG’s Kylian Mbappé and Super Falcons and Barca Femeni star Asisat Oshoala , among others.

Adidas

If Nike is number one, you’ve pretty much guessed who’s next on the list.

Even though the debate over the biggest sportswear brand on the planet is not over anytime soon, Adidas is the very definition of class and that’s why it remains Nike’s strongest competitor in the market. with over 26 million followers on social media.

The German sportswear brand is said to have an average annual turnover of around 19.5 billion dollars. It mainly provides footwear, apparel and sporting goods and also generated approximately $2.42 billion in revenue in 2021.

Adidas is home to some of football’s biggest stars including PSG superstar Lionel Messi, Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and many more.

Reebok

The interesting fact about Reebok that people might not know is that Reebok is also owned by Adidas and is actually a subsidiary of Adidas AG.

Having expanded its product portfolio from footwear to activewear, it’s no surprise to see them at the top of this list.

According to reports, the company generated approximately $21 billion in revenue in 2021 (more than Nike and Adidas) and is expected to be even more successful in 2022.

Reebok has also made a few investments that have paid off nicely, acquiring fitness brand Asics for $3.2 billion in 2016 and then merging it with its fitness brand Reebok Fitness in 2018.

Another strategic investment from them was the purchase of game-changing sports technology company Matrick Sports for $340 million in 2017.

Matrick Sports is known for its innovative sensor technology that helps athletes track their performance data and improve their training programs.

This has now given the brand a leg up on its competitors. Rerbok hosts some world stars like Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel, American popstar Ariana Grande and Hollywood actress Nina Dobrev.

Puma

You might be interested to know that the founder of Puma was actually the brother of Adidas founder Adolf Dassler.

The Dassler brothers, Rudolf and Adolf, founded the company Adidas.

However, they parted ways due to internal disagreements, forcing Rudolf to start the Puma brand.

Puma’s main products are footwear, apparel and accessories, and the brand also hosts big names in sports and music, such as PSG superstar Neymar, FC Barcelona striker Memphis Depay, football superstars Afrobeats Davido and Tems, to name a few.

According to reports, Puma had a turnover of around 6.81 billion euros last year.

Jordan

Jordan is another popular brand known for their collection of exotic shoes.

But it might interest you to know that this shoe brand is actually owned by Nike.

The brand originated when basketball legend Michael Jordan created the Air Jordan 1 with Nike.

After that, the brand became one of the biggest sportswear brands in the world.

According to reports, Jordan alone managed to make over $4.7 billion in revenue in 2021.

Under Armor

Under Armor is one of the world’s leading sportswear companies, with a portfolio that includes running shoes, basketball shoes, shirts, pants and even eyewear.

The company has signed a $2 billion deal with Nike to become its official sportswear supplier. This partnership has since allowed Under Armor to increase revenue by 50% each year.

Under Armor has also invested heavily in technology and digital marketing by creating an app called MyFitnessPal that tracks users’ fitness data and builds personalized workout plans for them.

Under Armor has also partnered with Spotify, a global music streaming service, to create an exclusive audio channel for athletes, called “UA Sport”, which features exclusive content not available on other platforms.

Under Armor reportedly made more than $5.7 billion in revenue last year.

Fila

Fila remains one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, regardless of its level of influence.

The Italian sportswear brand continues to drive growth by innovating with bold graphic designs and cutting-edge technologies that make their apparel look and feel amazing.

It is expected to generate more revenue in 2022 than the 374 million euros it earned last year.

ASICS

In the United States, ASICS is one of the most popular running shoe brands, with sales steadily increasing year on year.

Also in China, ASICS is one of the leading brands when it comes to tennis shoes and running shoes.

It only designs and manufactures a limited number of each type of shoe, as it prioritizes quality over quantity.

According to reports, the company achieved a revenue of around $2.8 billion in 2021 and this figure is expected to increase significantly by the end of 2022.

Columbia Sportswear

This sportswear brand manufactures and sells apparel, accessories, equipment and footwear primarily in North America and Europe.

It enjoys a strong presence in both of these markets and its products are also popular with athletes.

Reports claim that the company made approximately $2.91 billion in revenue in 2021.

Kappa

Today, Kappa is one of the world’s leading sportswear brands, boasting a wide range of products that are used by athletes around the world.

Kappa also has a strong presence in Europe and North America.

The Turin brand has also been successful in other regions, such as Asia and Latin America.

According to reports, Kappa earned around $1.04 billion in revenue last year and is expected to be one of the richest sportswear brands in 2022.