Top 7 NBA Players Kendall Jenner Dated-PHOTOS

KendallNicole Jenner was born on November 3, 1995 in Los Angeles and has since become a businesswoman and television celebrity.

In 2017, she became the highest paid model in the world according to Forbes, earning $22 million.

Her fame has helped her win the hearts of several NBA stars according to House of Bounce, so here’s a look at those she’s had an affair with.

D’Angelo Russel

The model was linked to the current Minnesota Timberwolves player while still playing for the Lakers. Rumors suggested they were just “friends”, but they spent a lot of time together.

Chandler Parson

Since they met, they have been very good friends. However, rumors suggest they became more than that for a time, which boosted Parsons’ notoriety.

Jordan Clarkson

Although it was never confirmed that they were together, the two were spotted together at a Drake party in November 2016. They and anyone who saw them will know what really happened between them. .

Blake Griffin

The two began dating in the summer of 2017, but it didn’t last long as the 2009 first-round pick and the model split in May 2018.

Ben Simmons

Right after breaking up with Griffin, Kendall met Simmons. The two vacationed with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in the summer of 2018. Their relationship was strong with Jenner, even watching him play in Philadelphia on numerous occasions, referring to when things ended in 2019.

Kyle Kuzma 2019

The Washington Wizards player is a regular in the American tabloids. Last summer, they were spotted on a vacation yacht, as well as attending numerous parties. He is now with model Winnie Harlow.

Devin Booker

The last player she was with is the Suns star. The two ended their relationship last June after dating for two years.