Top Statements: the threat from Bayern, the revelation of Chapron, CR7 must thank Benzema, Grard Lopez is a coward…

On the menu of Top Declarations this week, Bayern threatens Villarreal, the astonishing revelation of Chapron, CR7 must thank Benzema, Grard Lopez is treated as a coward, the MNM has failed, Guardiola owes everything to Messi … Discover the shocking sentences of the week.

Nagelsmann failed with Bayern against Villarreal

Every Saturday, Maxifoot invites you to take a tour of the ten declarations of the week that should not be missed. Serious and at least serious to know the best of the short phrases of football players. Discover the ranking of all the statements that made the headlines of the press this week.

1. Julian Nagelsmann- We made a lot of mistakes on the way out. They did one: let us live. And we must punish them for a (Press conference, 04/11/2022)

It failed… Beaten 0-1 by Villarreal in the first leg, Bayern Munich finally conceded a draw (1-1) synonymous with elimination from the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

2. Tony Chapron- When you see a superb goal, and you say to yourself there may be a small fault, the gesture is so beautiful that you validate it (Late Football Club, 11/04/2022)

The former Ligue 1 referee confided that he had granted contentious goals for the beauty of the gesture.

3. Antonio Cassano- Cristiano Ronaldo must pray in the morning and say: “Thank you Benzema for playing with me”. (…) Benzema is a centre-forward, but he’s also a Zidane, he’s a 9, he’s a 10, and a 9 and a half (Twitch, 04/11/2022)

The former Italian striker has never hidden that he was not a big fan of CR7. On the other hand, he adores Karim Benzema.

4. Teddy Knight – Grard Lopez is a coward. You have to stop brushing it in the direction of the hair. All the work we’ve done is screwed up by a person who thinks he’s God… (The Last Hour, 04/10/2022)

Already in trouble with the Girondins de Bordeaux, 19th in Ligue 1, the owner of the Aquitaine club Grard Lopez must also face the problems of Royal Excel Mouscron, a team in which he is the majority shareholder.

5. Bixente Lizarazu – The money-time is the Champions League that they missed. We are on exhibition matches, they are well above, there is no adversity. They make a great match, but when there is an opponent they crack (Tlfoot, 04/10/2022)

After the festival of Paris Saint-Germain Clermont strikers (6-1), Bixente Lizarazu felt that Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbapp woke up too late.

6. Josep Guardiola- What do I owe him (Lionel Messi)? All. It made me more competitive. (…) Without him, we would have won too. But as much? Impossible (Telemundo Sport, 04/12/2022)

The former FC Barcelona coach is never stingy with compliments when he talks about La Pulga.

7. Diego Simeone – Very intelligent people with a great lexicon can, with laudatory words, despise you. We, who have less vocabulary, are not so stupid (Press conference, 04/13/2022)

Atletico Madrid manager felt contempt when Josep Guardiola spoke about prehistoric tactics about the 5-5-0 used by the Colchoneros in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League.

8. Amine Harit – Me, I’m not lying to you, I thought you (Dimitri Payet) were a crevard before coming. In general, the big names, when they are the important guys in a team, they have this need to score and be in front of everyone to occupy the space (RMC Sport, 09/04/2022)

The attacking midfielder loaned by Schalke was therefore pleasantly surprised by Payet.

9. Jrme Rothen – But shut up ! You give us three goals and you come to show off because you scored 5 goals in two games? He takes us all for idiots, hams (RMC, 04/12/2022)

Neymar’s last two good games won’t erase the former Parisian’s disappointment with the Brazilian…

10. Pascal Gastien – Him (Pascal Dupraz), he imagines all the time, he likes to put himself in other people’s heads. (…) He is a very good communicator. Between communicating well and telling nonsense or lies is another problem. (Press conference, 09/04/2022)

Last February, the Saint-Etienne coach was ironic about Clermont’s playing philosophy and slipped a few tackles to his Clermont counterpart. The two men will obviously not spend their holidays together…

It is with this declaration that the Top Declarations of the week ends. See you next Saturday for a new issue!