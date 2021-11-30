Tornado Cash, Ethereum’s privacy protocol, will be launched on Arbitrum

Tornado Cash is about to get a scalability boost while the privacy protocol prepares for implementation on Arbitrum, a well-known Ethereum layer-two network.

Tornado Cash smart contracts are ready to launch on the L2 scale solution following community contributions to ensure protocol stability.

The announcement, published on November 29, explains that the implementation on Arbitrum “it will allow users to take advantage of all the benefits that a Layer 2 can offer, with the cheapest transactions being the main comparative advantage.“

Tornado Cash is a fully decentralized mixer protocol for Ethereum (ETH). Tornado Cash hides the path taken by tokens such as ETH from the sender to the recipient, offering completely private transactions without necessarily having to use privacy-focused coins.

Layer-two networks on Ethereum boast faster transactions and lower costs, while benefiting from Ethereum’s security and decentralization.

The Tornado Cash team believes that the implementation on Arbitrum will allow more users to conduct private crypto transactions while avoiding Ethereum’s high gas fees. According to what the team communicated, L2 transactions are expected to be 95% cheaper than those on Ethereum L1.

In order to use Tornado Cash on Arbitrum, users must first send ETH, ERC-20 tokens and ERC-721 tokens from Ethereum to Arbitrum via the Arbitrum Bridge.

Related: New highs for DeFi’s TVL as metaverse tokens show signs of exhaustion

Arbitrum is currently the largest L2 on Ethereum with $ 2.68 billion in total locked-in value, and accounts for 39% of the L2 market share. According to L2Beat, the only L2 with a TVL over $ 1 billion besides Arbitrum is Boba Network with $ 1.38 billion in TVL.

The number of unique addresses on Arbitrum has grown steadily since September, and at the time of writing it stands at 291,876. According to DeFiPulse, Tornado Cash has a TVL of $ 847 million.

As Cointelegraph reported, Tornado Cash unveiled its TORN governance token in December 2020, running an airdrop to users in February 2021.