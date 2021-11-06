Towards the derby, Pioli studies three hypotheses to replace Hernández

We are before the Milan derby and it is time to refine the formations that will oppose on Sunday San Siro. According to the latest, the line-up is practically done at Milan, with the exception of one big doubt.

Theo Hernández will not be in the match, due to disqualification. But who should replace him is not much better off than him: Ballo-Touré bag he still has pain in his left ankle and is not at all sure of recovering. Pioli, therefore, navigates in the emergency; an emergency to be fought through these three roads.

BOLOGNA, ITALY – OCTOBER 23: Touré Ballo of AC Milan (R) competes the ball with Roberto Soriano of Bologna FC (L) during the Serie A match between Bologna FC and AC Milan at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on October 23, 2021 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Mario Carlini / Iguana Press / Getty Images)

The first would involve the use of Pierre Kalulu in the left-handed lane; the second would guarantee a place for the young full-back French, but on the opposite side, of its competence. At that point the flaw on the left wing would be covered by Davide Calabria, which would also be confirmed if Pioli were to opt for a third hypothesis: that of proposing again Romagnoli between the holder.

Captain ac milanista he would make up a sort of “three and a half” defense, alongside Kjær and Tomori, positioning himself on the left. An intriguing move, but balanced, as it would allow all players to occupy appropriate positions on the pitch. Especially in the case of Calabria, which would act as a lower right winger.