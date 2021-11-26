Toyota Aygo X, open reservations for the urban SUV with gasoline engine

The new compact segment A of the Japanese house, which measures 3.7 meters in length and 1.74 in width, available with the 1-liter three-cylinder petrol engine and 72 Hp, can be booked through the official Toyota website in three different versions, with sedan bodywork or with electrically opening roof

After the presentation in the first days of November 2021, the new Toyota Aygo X, the compact SUV that winks at the city public, can be booked via the web, via the official website of the Japanese house where the customer can configure the car according to your tastes and, by depositing a sum equal to 100 euros, reserve a car and benefit from exclusive benefits. The possibility of choice? There are three Toyota Aygo X trim levels available, the Trend, Lounge and Limited options, with the sedan bodywork or with the brand new “Air” solution equipped with an electrically sunroof. List prices have not yet been communicated.

TOYOTA AYGO X: THE FEATURES – The compact car of segment A Toyota Aygo X (where this last letter identifies the belonging to the range of raised vehicles type “Cross”) measures 3.7 meters in length, 1.74 meters in width and 1.51 in height, with a step of 2.43 meters; the trunk has a minimum capacity of 231 liters. Under the hood, the Japanese compact (produced in Europe for the Old Continent market) is available with the 1-liter three-cylinder petrol engine, 72 Hp and 93 Nm of torque, which can be combined with a five-speed manual gearbox or automatic. S-Cvt. The top speed is 158 km / h. Fuel consumption? Equal to 4.7 liters per 100 kilometers, with CO2 emissions of 110 g / km (Wltp).

TOYOTA AYGO X: THE EQUIPMENT – In this first phase of online booking, the Toyota Aygo X is available in the Trend trim, equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, the latest generation Toyota Safety Sense system and 8 ” central screen, system interface ‘info-telematics. While among the main differences, the Lounge set-up features 18 ” wheels and full Led headlights; finally, the Limited trim (limited number), which can only be ordered in the first months of sale, includes dedicated elements, such as the cardamom green body and heated leather and fabric seats.

TOYOTA AYGO X: YOUR BOOKING – The reservation of Toyota Aygo X through the web includes in the price a maintenance package for 4 years (or 60,000 km), and guarantees the customer (once the purchase is confirmed) the priority in receiving the car. During the booking phase, the choice of the set-up is not binding, while if you decide not to proceed with the purchase, the sum paid as a deposit will be returned.

November 26 – 08:29

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link