Toyota launches its first fully electric vehicle | cars

DETROIT— Toyota, the largest vehicle seller in the United States, launched its first all-electric vehicle in eight years.

The company introduced the small battery-powered bZ4X SUV, which starts at $42,000 and can travel up to 406 kilometers (252 miles) when fully charged.

The bZ4X, which will go on sale globally, joins the 38 electric models that Toyota sells in the United States, with a view to having 120 by 2025.

While it doesn’t have groundbreaking mileage or performance, the bZ4X is important because it comes from a reputable company and could convince a lot of people to ditch their gas-powered vehicles, said Stephanie Brinley, an analyst at S&P Global Mobility.

“There are a lot of people who are maybe interested in electric vehicles, but they don’t want to buy another brand, they don’t want to leave (the Toyota brand) to buy a Chevrolet or a Ford,” Brinley said.

“As the market shifts more towards electric vehicles, more companies will be trying to convince gasoline car drivers to try something new,” he added.

The bZ4X is somewhat similar and is slightly longer, wider and lower than the Toyota RAV4, America’s best-selling vehicle except for pickup trucks. It’s Toyota’s first electric vehicle since 2014, the last year the company sold an electric RAV4.

