Toyota unveils new motorhomes for the most demanding off-road holidays

The Japanese company is introducing seven new custom vehicles that celebrate the heritage, performance and promise of the Go Anywhere brand. Toyota returns in style to SEMA 2021, bringing its brand new concepts, four brand new vehicles and others returning or making their debut at the show after their virtual presentation last year.

The SEMA is an event dedicated to all fans of ‘specials’ and unique elaborations held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This year the House exhibited two one-offs, made on the basis of the Tacoma heavy duty pick-up and dedicated to a particular category of off-road travelers, those who are looking for the true adventure companion in their vehicle, a vehicle that can accompany them without difficulty even on the most demanding excursions, in off-road, with no worries in case you have to leave the road. Toyota’s new motorhomes have been thought of for all off-road diehards more challenging and are the Toyota Tacozilla and Tacoma Overlanding prototypes.

The Tacozilla of the Japanese company Toyota is a sort of micro-house ready for overlanding, which pays homage to the Toyota campers of the seventies and eighties. It was built by the Toyota Motorsports Garage team, has a custom made frame and an aluminum exterior with smooth, rounded surfaces, and features a unique passage opening between the Tacoma cabin and the RV frame. The interior of the new camper are completely insulated, with a teak sauna-style floor, a full bathroom with shower, a kitchen with stove and sink, and a 3D printed dining table that transforms into a backlit work of art.

As for the new one Toyota Tacoma Overlanding Concept, designed for all lovers of glamping (camping-glamor), who therefore do not need that vehicle capable of accompanying them to cross the most tiring paths to reach, was created by the Japanese house in collaboration with Cruiser Outfitters, and is based on the versatile SR5 pickup. The team built the Tacoma Overlanding Concept with an Old Man Emu BP-51 adjustable suspension system. The vehicle offers a sturdy front bumper, lower skid plate for the engine, a set of 17 ”Alpha alloy wheels with Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires. And on top there is a tent, right on the roof.