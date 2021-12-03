Toyota Yaris GR SPORT, the hybrid look becomes more gritty

Toyota decided to give his Yaris a more gritty look through the new GR SPORT version . A model that will be available in Europe from the second quarter of 2022 . The Italian price list, for the moment, has not yet been communicated. Let’s see the details that characterize this particular version of the car that won the Car of the Year title in 2021.

The innovations concern the exteriors, the interiors and the set-up. The engine, in fact, was not touched. We find, therefore, the well known Full Hybrid powertrain capable of delivering 116 hp (85 kW). Speaking of the exterior design, this new version of the Yaris was made thanks to the collaboration with Gazoo Racing.

The car can be ordered in Dynamic Gray with a black roof. In addition, the aesthetic characterization includes dedicated 18-inch wheels with red details and front grille with a new mesh design with “G” pattern. Behind, a new T-shaped diffuser stands out which contributes to giving more oomph to the overall look of the car.

Speaking of the cockpit, we find the GR SPORT logo on the steering wheel, on the seat headrest, on the power button and on the main instrument panel display. The seats can count on a new Ultrasuede upholstery, while the perforated leather steering wheel and gearbox feature red stitching. The door trims, console and steering wheel are finished in gunmetal gray exclusive to GR SPORT.