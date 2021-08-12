Traders are hoping for a new alt-season now that Bitcoin has turned $ 45,000 into support

This week, the overall market capitalization of cryptocurrencies returned to $ 1.9 trillion – a 20% increase from seven days ago, and the highest level since May 20.

While the new bullish momentum attracted investors’ attention, Bitcoin’s (BTC) move from $ 33,400 to $ 45,700 has largely held in line with the rest of the market.

It’s hard to say if Bitcoin will finally break out of the overhead resistance at $ 46,000. However, the longer it takes, the more likely it is that altcoins will outperform the leading cryptocurrency.

Total market cap of cryptocurrencies in USD. Source: TradingView

But not all altcoins performed similarly: only 14 in the CoinMarketCap Top 100 outperformed Bitcoin by 3% or more.

Best weekly performance in the Top 100. Source: CoinMarketCap

ICP, RVN, VGX and EGLD follow BTC’s rally

On July 30, Internet Computer (ICP) announced that, within two weeks of launch, the Fleek application has already reached 700 implementations. Fleek enables the creation of websites and front-ends for decentralized applications on the Internet Computer blockchain.

According to the blog of the Dfinity Foundation, Fleek represents an alternative and open-source way to connect to the blockchain, so as to be able to access the data of the smart contracts present on the Internet Computer using a normal browser.

Ravencoin (RVN) has become one of the most profitable cryptocurrencies to mine with their graphics cards – the network recently overtook Ethereum (ETH) from a profit standpoint.

“Ravencoin just overtook Ether from a profit standpoint on my farm. I’ll go back to RVN if it stays that way.”

Voyager Digital, the company behind Voyager Token (VGX), acquired crypto-trading startup Coinify for $ 85 million. On August 1, Voyager also launched VGX Web Swap 2.0 and the Staking Portal.

Finally, Elrond (EGLD) announced a $ 20 million grant from the Moonlorian Blockchain Business Laboratory. According to Elrond’s blog, the blockchain company is already incubating several projects related to tokenization, NFT, traceability and loyalty.

On the other hand, six projects have performed poorly in the past seven days.

The six worst weekly performances in the Top 100. Source: CoinMarketCap

Flexa (AMP) achieved 90% growth from July 22-29 thereafter the announcement of the listing on Binance.US. However, the altcoin subsequently underwent a 26% retracement from its high of $ 0.083 on July 29.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) followed a similar move, as it gained 63% from July 20-25 during the launch of the 3.1.0 protocol, hitting a high of $ 0.368. The hard fork created a more efficient block proposal protocol, optimized the blockchain database, and integrated support for the Ethereum RPC API.

Altcoin holders certainly have reasons to celebrate, but investors should be aware that, as is often the case, a potential Bitcoin correction would drag the rest of the market with it as well.