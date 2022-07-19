Trafficking in persons: United States report on the situation in Colombia – USA – International

A new report on human trafficking for 2022 (TIP Report), from the United States government, analyzed Colombia’s progress related to this crime. Although he recognized that the country “fully complies with the minimum standards for the elimination” of trafficking, he stated that convictions and cases of official complicity continue to be a cause for concern.

“The government continued to demonstrate serious and sustained efforts during the reporting period, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its anti-trafficking capacity; thus, Colombia remained at Tier 1,” the report stated.

The investigation added that the Colombian government’s efforts to combat this crime include “increasing investigations, identifying more victims, adopting a new victim identification protocol for labor inspectors, and improving the existing centralized system for referral of victims.

The government announced the creation of a special law enforcement unit to investigate the forced recruitment of child soldiers

“In addition, the government announced the creation of a special law enforcement unit for the investigation of the forced recruitment of child soldiers and registered increased prevention efforts to mitigate child sex tourism,” it added.

Despite highlighting these aspects, the US government stated their concern about the number of convictions for human traffickingwhich “decreased significantly and authorities did not criminally prosecute or convict cases of official complicity.”

It also asserted that “proactive victim identification efforts were generally insufficient, particularly among migrants, and services for forced labor and adult victims were inadequate.”

And added that “the government made no efforts to criminally investigate, prosecute and convict cases of forced laborwhich resulted in impunity for labor traffickers and left unidentified victims in critical sectors unprotected.”

A minor survived the operation in Guaviare.

On the other hand, he referred to the operation carried out by the armed forces in the municipality of Guaviare on March 2 against alias Gentil Duarte, in which minors died.

“Authorities carried out operations to disrupt the illicit activities of illegal armed groups, including several air strikes that resulted in the deaths of approximately six child soldiers,” he said.

In addition, he emphasized the statements made at the time by Defense Minister Diego Molano, who told Blu Radio that the operation was aimed at dissidents, which had “a narco-terrorist structure that uses young people to turn them into war machines.” “.

“It showed a complete disregard for the need to treat these children primarily as victims. The authorities failed to recognize that the forced recruitment of children by illegal armed groups is a form of human trafficking,” it said.

Official complicity investigations

The TIP report highlighted that “40 investigations for official complicity in trafficking crimes were opened in Colombia between 2010 and 2021.” These “included the 2021 case of a prosecutor and law enforcement officer charged with trafficking offences.”

“Authorities did not indicate how many of the 40 investigations resulted in prosecutions or convictions.. Last year, officials from the inspector general’s office noted judicial leniency toward public officials involved in trafficking crimes,” the report said.

While the government investigated and arrested complicit officials, the investigation indicated that “authorities often opted for disciplinary measures rather than prison time, a response that was inconsistent with the seriousness of the crime and hampered efforts to combat crime.” about”.

There was complicity in Cartagena related to child sex trafficking.

The US authorities stated that there was no update on the cases of complicity investigated last year, especially “the investigation of a local government official from the Engativá neighborhood of Bogotá for complicity in a case of transnational sex trafficking; the case of the agents of the national police who were allegedly warning traffickers of upcoming raids; or the case of public servants who knowingly falsified documentation for underage victims who were later exploited in Mexico and Spain.

“The sources reported that there was complicity in the police department and the attorney general’s office in the city of Cartagena, in which child sex trafficking, including child sex tourism, involving Colombian and foreign exploiters was prevalent,” he added. .

The ‘gaps’ in the sentences

The report found that “Colombia’s law was broad” regarding human trafficking, so “It was unclear whether the reported cases constituted trafficking as defined by international law.”



“The inability of prosecutors to increase convictions for trafficking crimes may be related to the absence of adequate protection mechanisms, which may affect the willingness of victims to cooperate with law enforcement in cases against their traffickers,” he added.

In that sense, “it was difficult to assess whether the traffickers received a sufficiently strict punishment to deter them from committing the crime. There were numerous laws criminalizing trafficking offences, which probably created confusion among prosecutors and judicial officials and led to a disjointed and ineffective judicial and police response”.

The investigation also highlighted that “the authorities did not have a protocol to connect the labor inspectors with the police and, although the officials identified the victims of forced labor, the authorities did not criminally investigate the cases.”

“The law criminalized the forced recruitment of children and forced criminal activity by illegal armed groups under separate statutes, and the authorities did not consider these crimes to be human trafficking. The crimes of child sex trafficking and child sex tourism were investigated and prosecuted. more frequently within the framework of the law of induction into prostitution, which prescribed penalties that did not correspond to those of human trafficking and other serious crimes”.

recommendations

The report outlined a series of priority recommendations for Colombia:

– Make efforts to combat forced labor by improving proactive identification of victims and increasing criminal investigations, prosecutions and convictions of labor traffickers.

– Vigorously investigate, prosecute and convict traffickers, including complicit officials.

– Take steps to amend policies to fund civil society actors to increase specialized services for all victims of trafficking, including care in shelters for adult victims of trafficking and victims of forced labour.

– Draft a victim identification protocol for law enforcement and border officials and train authorities on its use.

– Develop a record-keeping system to track anti-trafficking investigations, prosecutions, convictions, and sentencing data.

– Train prosecutors on the elements of human trafficking and the use of article 188A of the penal code to investigate and prosecute all trafficking crimes, such as child sex tourism, forced criminality, forced labor and recruitment or use of child soldiers under the trafficking provisions.

– Increase efforts to combat child sex trafficking in the tourism sector, especially in coastal cities.

– Review the definition of human trafficking under Colombian law to more closely align with the 2000 UN TIP Protocol definition.

