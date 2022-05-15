Tranquility in the Barça after the announcement of Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski confirmed that he does not want to continue at Bayern Munich and that he hopes to be able to leave the Allianz Arena in this summer transfer market. The bombshell came after the Polish striker scored his 50th goal of the season with the Bavarian team, in a 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg. There would be no turning back for him and he asks for a solution.

The international with Poland has taken a big step forward and made his position clear, which until now had been a rumour. The player’s environment has been negotiating with FC Barcelona for some time for his incorporation this summerbut from both sides they recognize that it will be a very complicated operation because it will depend solely on what Bayern wants to do.

At the Camp Nou, according to ‘Mundo Deportivo’, calm prevails regarding Lewandowski’s future. They see him as the main objective to reinforce the attack for the next season and they are aware that, now that ‘Lewa’ has spoken, the negotiation phase with Bayern Munich will come to try to get them to let him out, as he wishes.

It should be remembered that a couple of hours before Lewandowski’s statements, H had spokenasan Salihamidzic, Bayern sporting director in ‘Sky Sport’ in Germany: “I spoke with Lewa. During the conversation he informed me that he did not want to accept our offer to extend the contract and that he would like to leave the club, “adding that the Polish striker” said that he would like to try something new, but our position has not changed, Lewa has a contract until June 30, 2023. That is a fact.”

The difficulty of the Barça

That Bayern’s position does not change is very bad news for Barça, since it means that they will put all the obstacles in place so that he does not leave and, if he agrees, they will ask for a significant amount. ‘Bild’ announced days ago that they would be willing to accept between 35 and 40 million euros. An amount that, although it is very accessible, is a headache for the Catalans.

‘MD’ point out that at Barça they believe that an auction will be held to get Lewandowski’s transfer and that both Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United will bid for him this summer. The Barça club hopes to reach an agreement with the Bavarians to fulfill the Pole’s wish, which is to return to the Camp Nou after eight seasons playing in Munich.