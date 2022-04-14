Traveling for Easter and Easter Monday: pay attention to these roads

According to Federalberghi they are 14 million the Italians who will travel between Saturday and Monday to celebrate Easter and Easter Monday and enjoy a few moments of relaxation.

An increase in queues and inconveniences is therefore expected on Italian roads and motorways. The traffic risk materializes on the main Italian communication routes mainly due to the following bridge on 25 April.

Movement of heavy vehicles

The circulation of truck it will be significantly reduced in the days before Easter until the day after Easter Monday, according to Meteo.it. The traffic ban for heavy vehicles will come into force on Friday 15 April during the day until 22:00. They will therefore be able to return to travel during the night and then stop again from 9:00 to 16:00 on Saturday 16 April. On Easter day we will not find heavy vehicles in circulation from 9:00 to 22:00. On the occasion of Easter Monday, the festive ban on traffic for heavy vehicles will be repeated, as well as the following day to encourage the movement of vehicles, even if in reduced hours. On the day following Easter Monday, the trucks will stop only in the morning, from 9:00 to 14:00. Circulation will resume at its regular pace from Wednesday 20 April. They will return to stop on April 24, with the scheduled times for the Sunday traffic ban for trucks, and on the following day, Monday April 25, Liberation Day.

Traffic jams on Easter and Easter Monday

Returning to the traffic the first queues are expected from the very early afternoon of Friday 15 after leaving the offices and schools, as usual. Worsening of the situation with the passing of the hours. Attention especially to the Ligurian area due to the influx from Piedmont and Lombardy. The streets will be crowded on Saturday, but not too crowded, as the main departures will take place the day before. Intense morning from the first light of the morning but in the afternoon the situation should flatten out. Minimum circulation Easter Sunday which should pass without blocks, unlike Monday 18 which will be characterized by the comings and goings of Easter Monday. Traffic jams especially in the evening due to the various returns.

It is therefore advisable to stay up to date on traffic status by calling the Autostrade call center (840.04.21.21) or the toll-free number Ready ANAS (800.841.148). Alternatively, you can always stay up to date thanks to the real-time traffic news from autostrade.it.

According to Infomotori, the most sustained traffic could flow onto the Brenner A22, the Milan-Naples A1, the Bologna-Taranto A14, the Liguria motorways and the Turin-Venice A4.