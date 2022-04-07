Travis Barker’s ex reacts to the musician’s wedding in Las Vegas with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker’s ex-wife is present and reacts to the musician’s impulsive wedding with Kourtney Kardashian in Las Vegas. Shanna Moakler spoke before the “marriage” between the father of her children and the socialite.

The actress and model married the Blink-182 drummer in 2004 and they have two sons, Alabama and Landon, who are now 16 and 18 respectively. However, the marriage came to an end in 2008 because the musician was unfaithful to him. kim kardashianaccording to Moakler.

Travis Barker’s ex wishes her ex-husband pure love

During the early hours of Monday, April 4, Travis Barker and kourtney kardashian They married in a chapel in Las Vegas after a fun night in which there was alcohol involved. The ceremony was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, although they assure that nothing was legal and they are still waiting for their official wedding.

after the news, Shanna Moakler He was happy for the couple and confessed last Tuesday to the magazine People: “Congratulations to the happy couple. I wish you all the best that life has to offer on your journey together.”.

Instagram

Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian during one of his beach vacations in October 2021 after dating for around nine months. The couple is currently trying to have a child together so the socialite is undergoing fertility treatment.