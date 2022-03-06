Tree Energy Solutions accelerates the development of the green gas terminal in Germany that will have the capacity to import 5 million tons of hydrogen – El Periodico de la Energía

the hydrogen company Tree Energy Solutions (TES) has said it will speed up plans to build a green gas terminal at the German port of Wilhelmshaven.

In light of the prevailing energy crisis fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the project’s fast track will provide Germany with alternative and sustainable energy security, the firm said.

The project, which is part of the Green Hydrogen Hub The company’s largest, will also be equipped to receive traditional imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as an intermediate source of supply.

Started in 2019, the Wilhelmshaven project is expected to contribute to Germany’s sustainability goals and prevent future stranded assets. The firm plans to launch the first phase of the project by the winter of 2025.

The founder and managing director of TES, Paul van Poecke, he said: “In view of our planned full scale, we are planning six stand-alone tanks, combined with six ship berths, using a novel approach with minimal environmental and visual impact. We are also willing to constructively accommodate any alternative gas importers and still ensure third party access in accordance with current DG Energy regulations and practices.”

The project will initially have the capacity to import 25TWh of green gas a year. Capacity will be further increased to 250 TWh per year, and more than five million tons of hydrogen, in the final stage.

By 2045, the terminal is expected to meet 10% of Germany’s total annual demand for primary energy. This represents the annual energy consumption of approximately 43 million homes.

The terminal is expected to receive an investment of 25 billion euros by 2045. It could also bring up to 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Germany in the first few years, it said. Reuterss, quoting the business newspaper Handelsblatt.

The director of operations of TES, Otto Waterlander, he told the newspaper: “The German government has asked us to integrate an LNG terminal into our planned hydrogen factory, in order to reduce our dependence on imports from Russia as quickly as possible. Technically, it makes no difference to us. We can use the same terminal to offload LNG from natural gas as we do for green gas from hydrogen.”

Last month, Germany announced that it was withdrawing from the Nord Stream 2 submarine pipeline, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.