A 7.7 magnitude tremor shook Mexico City on Monday afternoon, just on the anniversary of the 1985 and 2017 earthquakes.

According to the National Seismological of Mexico, the tremor occurred at 1:05 pm in the town of Coalcomán, Michoacán.

Here are the images captured by several users who shared the moment of the earthquake on social networks, the reaction of the inhabitants to evacuate their homes and workplaces, as well as the report of the first damage.

People wait in the street after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (Fernando Llano / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

People gather in the street after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (Fernando Llano / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

A woman is assisted for anxiety as people gather in the street following a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in Mexico City, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (Fernando Llano / ASSOCIATED PRESS)