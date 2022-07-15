Tristan Thompson spotted in Greece while pregnant with Khloe Kardashian

Take time for yourself! After the announcement of the news Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting baby No. 2 together, the athlete was spotted vacationing in Mykonos, Greece.

Thompson, 31, appeared in high spirits while exploring on Friday, July 15, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The professional basketball player also took to social media to offer insight into his night out. In a video posted via Instagram Stories, Thompson showed the Turkish chef Nusret Gokce prepare a meal for him and his friends.

The Canada native’s release comes after We Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, July 13, that Thompson and Kardashian, 38, are preparing to welcome a second child together. (The couple are already parents to 4-year-old daughter True.)

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a rep for the Good American co-founder said. We in a report. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.

A source clarified, however, that the exciting news does not mean the former couple have rekindled their on-and-off romance. “Khloé and Tristan are co-parents, but do not speak to each other [outside] of co-parenting, that’s the only communication they have anymore,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time, noting that the baby was conceived before Thompson’s paternity scandal. “Tristan has realized he is a parent figure to True and the new baby. [and] that’s all he is for Khloé right now.

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in September 2016 and announced they were expecting their first child together a year later. Days before their daughter’s arrival in 2018, the NBA player was accused of cheating on his then-pregnant girlfriend with multiple women.

The reality star, who initially stayed with Thompson, ended their romance in February 2019 after kissing Kylie Jenner’former best friend Jordyn Woods. Us confirmed in August 2020 that the couple were trying again. Less than a year later, however, the duo called it quits again. They gave their relationship another shot in the fall of 2021 before their final split.

Thompson’s love life once again became a topic of conversation when news broke in December 2021 that Maralee Nichols sued him for alimony. In documents obtained by We, the fitness model, 31, claimed the former Cleveland Cavaliers player was the father of her baby. Thompson, for his part, acknowledged in his court response that he met Nichols in March — when he was still dating Kardashian.

After previously requesting genetic testing, the former Boston Celtics player took to social media earlier this year to confirm he is the father of Nichols’ now 7-month-old son Theo. “Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Thompson, who also shares son Prince, 5, with his ex Jordan Craig, wrote via Instagram Stories in January. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Thompson also apologized to the California native in the lengthy statement. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartbreak and humiliation I caused you. You don’t deserve the way I’ve treated you over the years,” he added at the time. “My actions certainly don’t match the way I see you. I have the greatest respect and love for you. It doesn’t matter what you think. Again, I’m incredibly sorry.

Following Kardashian and Thompson’s baby announcement, a second source has opened up about the couple’s current situation. “[Tristan] went through finding a surrogate and all that while he was cheating [Khloé] and it’s unforgivable for her,” the insider said. We. “There’s no place in her mind that wants Tristan back, she’s really done with him romantically this time.”

