TRM Dollar today: price of the dollar in Colombia October 20, 2022 – Financial Sector – Economy

the price of the dollar in the Colombian interbank market it stood on average this Thursday at 4,885.5 pesos, setting a new record for that currency in the country’s exchange history.

The representative rate of the current market on this day was until now the highest that had been recorded in history, touching 4,815 pesos.

Until 8:34 in the morning, the maximum price reached was 4,908.50 pesos, surpassing its historical record.

This value continued to advance and minutes later, at 8:45, it reached 4,921.01.

During the opening days of the negotiations this Thursday and until before 9 am, the average price had stood at 4,891.53 pesos.

For before 10 in the morning, the maximum price was 4,921.01 and the average was 4,881.76 pesos.

About noon this Thursday, the average price was at 4,881.35 and the maximum price remained at 4,921.01 pesos.

For 1:00 in the afternoon, at the close of the day, the average price was 4,885.57 pesos and the maximum price of the dollar continued at 4,921.01 pesos.

Meanwhile, the behavior of the dollar continues to mark historical maximums in Colombia, last Friday it exceeded the barrier of 4,700 pesos for the first timeon Tuesday it was around 4,800 pesos, reaching a maximum price of 4,794 pesos, achieving a new mark, and yesterday, only 49 pesos separated the currency from 4,900 pesos.

So far this year the Colombian peso has devalued against the US currency by 21 percent, which which in absolute terms indicates that its loss in value is close to 834 pesos.

Although the appreciation of the dollar is not exclusive against the peso, the Colombian currency has had a greater fall than those of other economies because the high uncertainty of investors due to the world situation adds doubts about the direction of the local economy.

In an attempt to send a message of calm to the market due to the escalation of the so-called greenback this week, José Antonio Ocampo, Minister of Finance, pointed out on Tuesday that the country would have a responsible macroeconomic policy, “we are going to comply with the Fiscal Rule, there will be no exchange controls, we are going to diversify exports,” he said after adding that in the face of oil and gas exploration they are still doing the exercises to establish what is needed on that front to ensure that the country has a good volume of exports and, therefore, a good capacity to support a solid exchange balance.

“I think that’s the positive news and we hope that this commitment to macroeconomic stability will be recognized by the markets where in recent days there has been a lot of uncertainty, but we hope that in the coming days the markets will begin to calm down,” Ocampo said.

However, the dollar’s response to these calls for government confidence were the records set on Wednesday and what is being set this Thursday.

