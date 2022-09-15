Tropical Depression 7 becomes Storm Fiona

The seventh Tropical depression of the season became the tropical storm fiona tonight, confirmed the National Hurricane Center (NHC) by updating your registered portal at 9:45 pm

Currently, the atmospheric phenomenon remains with maximum winds estimated at 50 miles per hour (mph) on its way to the Caribbean.

Fiona’s center is at latitude 16.8 degrees north and longitude 52.0 degrees west, about 645 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Also, it is moving west near 14 mph.

“Satellite data indicates that the depression has strengthened to a tropical storm”says the weather report.

At the moment, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. However, the National Hurricane Center anticipated that it could place Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands under a tropical storm watch as early as tonight.

Regardless of its cyclonic development, intensity or trajectory, both the National Hurricane Center As the National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan anticipate an event of showers and thunderstorms for the region that will begin as soon as this Friday and could extend through the weekend, subject to the humidity left by the system after passing through the area.

Forecast track for Tropical Storm Fiona, according to the 5:00 p.m. bulletin. (Capture)

For his part, the meteorologist and interim director of the SNM, Ernest Moraleshe explained to The new day this morning that the good news regarding the analysis of this tropical wave is that the system will face shear winds and dry air during its journey towards the region, so this would prevent a rapid or significant strengthening before reaching Puerto Rico.